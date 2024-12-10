The Luigi Mangione Legal Defense Fund

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $500
Luigi Mangione is a twenty-six year old suspect in custody for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. This fundraiser served to raise funds for his legal defense in any resulting criminal or civil cases.
On December 4, 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, CEO, was shot and killed outside an entrance to the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, New York City. He had received widespread criticism for UnitedHealthcare's rejection of insurance claims. His death received reactions of contempt and mockery from many Americans towards him, UnitedHealth Group, and, more broadly, the American healthcare system. The killing has been characterized as deserved and justified by many; these attitudes relate to anger over UnitedHealth's business practices and those of the United States health insurance industry at large – primarily their strategies to deny coverage to clients.
If funds are rejected by Mangione or his family, all contributions will be donated to legal funds for political prisoners in the U.S or to aid Americans who have been victim of our country's health insurance system.
In honor of all those who lost their lives due to being denied essential care by these sociopaths currently in control of the U.S. "healthcare" system.
Free Luigi
I think of the millions who have suffered in the richest country in the world because our healthcare industry is all about money & profit.
Not religious. No idea if this will make it to you or if there's a Go Fund Me or whatever, but, hey. Revolutions have started in weirder places. Rumor has it you can afford your own lawyer and had motivations beyond financial - this is merely to raise my virtual hand to stand up against the man and spread the word.
Change must happen. They picked the sides not us.
google: “unification church shinzo abe”
I only wish I could give more. If Luigi Mangione sees this, just know that you have a LOT of people in your corner, sweetheart!
I hope this terrible tragedy brings change to the health insurance industry
Sending good energy..stay strong.
You are the hero Luigi
You are not alone! My life has also been destroyed by Aetna! It’s infuriating to know these make money off of our misery and death. The more people they can kill, the more money in their pockets. Great system! Shoot them all! I’m so proud of you, I didn’t have the nerve but dream about it
