The Luigi Mangione Legal Defense Fund

Luigi Mangione is a twenty-six year old suspect in custody for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. This fundraiser served to raise funds for his legal defense in any resulting criminal or civil cases.

On December 4, 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, CEO, was shot and killed outside an entrance to the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, New York City. He had received widespread criticism for UnitedHealthcare's rejection of insurance claims. His death received reactions of contempt and mockery from many Americans towards him, UnitedHealth Group, and, more broadly, the American healthcare system. The killing has been characterized as deserved and justified by many; these attitudes relate to anger over UnitedHealth's business practices and those of the United States health insurance industry at large – primarily their strategies to deny coverage to clients.

If funds are rejected by Mangione or his family, all contributions will be donated to legal funds for political prisoners in the U.S or to aid Americans who have been victim of our country's health insurance system.



