Justice for Karmelo Anthony

Help Karmelo Anthony Fight for Justice and Support His Family

Dear friends, family, and compassionate hearts,

We come to you today with heavy hearts but unwavering faith, asking for your support for Karmelo Anthony and his family during an unimaginable trial. At just 17 years old, Karmelo—a bright, respectful young man with a 4.0 GPA, a promising future, and a heart full of dreams—finds himself caught in a storm he never sought. On April 2, 2025, at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, a tragic altercation changed everything. Now, Karmelo faces a legal battle that threatens to define his life, and his family is struggling to hold on amidst the chaos.

Karmelo is not the monster some narratives paint him to be. He’s a son, a brother, a student-athlete with no prior record, who stood his ground in a moment of fear and confusion. His family believes he acted to protect himself, and they’re fighting for the truth to be heard. But the road ahead is steep—legal fees are piling up, and the emotional and financial toll is overwhelming. This is a family rooted in faith, clinging to hope, and trusting that justice will prevail.

Your support can make a difference. Every donation will go directly to securing the legal representation Karmelo needs to fight for his future and to helping his family stay afloat during these trying times—covering essentials like bills, food, and travel to court. No amount is too small; every dollar is a step toward justice and a lifeline for a family in distress.

We also ask for your prayers. Pray for Karmelo’s strength, for his family’s peace, and for a fair outcome that honors the truth. If you can’t give, please share this campaign—your voice could reach someone who can. Together, we can show Karmelo and his loved ones that they’re not alone in this fight.

Let’s stand with this family in faith and action. Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your love.

With gratitude and hope,

The Anthony Family & Supporters