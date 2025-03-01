Help us Fight!

600-year-old Hopwood Hall Estate in Middleton, England, is in jeopardy of being lost forever!

The local Council suddenly locked out our community-led team and blocked our ongoing progress to Save Hopwood Hall after 7 years of amazing results. We must fight the Council's questionable tactics and this means there will be significant legal costs. Any help, even small contributions, will help us power this battle to the end. We know the truth will prevail.

MORE DETAILS:

MANY OF YOU HAVE ASKED TO HELP, so this page has been set up to HELP US FIGHT to save Hopwood Hall from the shocking actions of Rochdale Council & Hopwood Hall College Corporation.

Beginning in the early 1990s, Hopwood Hall fell into complete dereliction under the ownership of Rochdale Council so in 2017 the Community stepped in to save it.

After working tirelessly for over seven years and making major progress including providing substantial funding, on 8th November 2024, our dedicated team of community volunteers, heritage experts and investors, led by Hopwood DePree, as well as The Hopwood Foundation charity were unexpectedly locked out by Rochdale Council & Hopwood Hall College Corporation, blocking us from continuing our work to save Hopwood Hall Estate from ruin.

Hopwood DePree and Hopwood Hall Estate Ltd have hired a top legal team to fight to the end the unlawful and unfair actions of the Council and College.

We deeply appreciate any support you can give to help power this battle. Every little bit helps.

100% of funds raised will be used for legal & professional fees associated with the fight to regain control of Hopwood Hall and to bring it back into use, providing public access and community engagement programmes for all.

How You Can Help:

✅ Donate to join our fight – Every dollar helps!

✅ Share this page – Spread the word