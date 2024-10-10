Saving Innocent Youth From Prison

Through Youth For Christ, we are in Juvenile Detention Centers around Central Illinois every week.

Stories we hear about charges, the judicial system, and incarceration concerning young men and women between the ages of 12 and 17 might alarm and surprise most people.

One young man we have gotten to know and love, for about a year and a half, has one of those stories...

He was brought into JDC shot... 15 years old... charged with murder... father incarcerated... Looking at 25 years... limited funds for attorney… And verified innocent.

Thankfully ... we have a Heavenly Father that knows and sees... this young man made the decision to follow Jesus and has slowly shared what happened the night he was shot... Long story shortened... Public Defender has offered 15 years, we contacted an attorney and after conducting a face-to-face consultation, is confident that he can get the murder charge dropped, allowing this young man to return home around the first of next year.

Why allow this to continue? "Freedom is not taken away, it is freely given while Men stand idly by"

Would you join me to help this young man have the opportunity to start over again?

He is working on his GED while incarcerated and is looking to start college once he is released. Please contact me if I can help answer any questions.

Rob