Save Hong Kong Movement

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 268.00 CAD 7 months ago For Joy Luk. Ed, appreciate all your good work to those needed 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 150.00 CAD 9 months ago Happy Birthday. You have many friends & fans around you. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 300.00 CAD 10 months ago Your life is a gift from God. So grateful to God for all the blessings that you bring into this world! May your birthday be as wonderful and beautiful as you are!! May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. ... HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 700.00 CAD 10 months ago To those who have had no agony Jesus says, “I have nothing for you; stand on your own feet, square your own shoulders. I have come for the man who knows he has a bigger handful than he can cope with, who knows there are forces he cannot touch; I will do everything for him if he will let Me. Only let a man grant he needs it, and I will do it for him.” From The Shadow of An Agony by Oswald Chambers 0

On behalf of Supporters - $ 100.00 CAD 10 months ago On behalf of Supporter, who is a dear friend, I heard a lot of great causes you are doing and I wish you success. Good Luck! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 2600.00 CAD 10 months ago JOY......Joy. Peace, Hope, and Love.....Stay healthy and strong, too.. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 870.00 CAD 10 months ago May God give you strength in your endeavors, wisdom in your decisions, and provision for your needs!!! Add oil... 0

Justin n Sheng - $ 270.00 CAD 10 months ago May God bless you and Hong Kong 0

Teresa and Alex - $ 405.00 CAD 10 months ago Praying for you and your mission. May God give you wisdom and lead your way! God bless.. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 3455.00 CAD 10 months ago Pray for wisdom and discernment: Give us the wisdom of Your Spirit So that we can see the shape of Your plan In the gifts You have given us, And in the circumstances of our daily lives. Give us the freedom of Your Spirit, To seek You with all our hearts, And to choose Your will above all else. We make this prayer through Christ Our Lord. Amen. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 CAD 11 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 535.00 CAD 11 months ago “Begin the mission, and the means will come.” - Mother Frances Cabrini It's never been easy, but we need to have faith in divine providence... Add oil 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 250.00 CAD 11 months ago Get well soon. keep a healthy life, more rest. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 130.00 CAD 1 year ago Let's lift up this faithful ministry to God! Jehovah-Jireh - God will provide. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 130.00 CAD 1 year ago May God bless you and your faithful ministry. May LOVE fill every corner of your heart. May JOY light your day. May PEACE always be with you. In your darkest moments, may HOPE shine its brightest. May you have the strength to overcome any challenge that comes your way. May wisdom guide you in every decision. May protection be with you in every step you take. May God commend you "Well done, good and faithful servant." 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 120.00 CAD 1 year ago one cannot fight for democracy if he cannot tell right from wrong, distinguish true news from fake one. The 2024 elections in Taiwan & US, will be a big test on everyone. Beat down fake news. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 300.00 CAD 1 year ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 3400.00 CAD 1 year ago Thank you! We do our best, and let God do the rest!! Add oil... 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 250.00 CAD 1 year ago Thanks for all your hard work, please rest well and stay healthy, Happy Thanksgiving from US 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 1000.00 CAD 1 year ago Thank you!! 0