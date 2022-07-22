Save Hong Kong Movement

Raised:
CAD $18,418
Campaign funds will be received by Edward Chin
With the enactment of the National Security Law (NSL) in Hong Kong since 11:00pm June 30, 2020, we have witnessed the dismantling of Hong Kong's core values. The "one country two systems" model is no longer intact. More than 200 plus Hong Kongers, from media entrepreneur and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, to young activists like Joshua Wong have been put in detainment or are already serving prison terms. More than 10,000+ Hong Kongers have been arrested since 2019, and thousands have fled Hong Kong hopefully for a better future. We are doing anything humanly possible, on a global scale, to spread the Hong Kong story. We pray for God's intervention in the city of Hong Kong, under communist China's rule. More specifically, for this campaign, we strive to do anything humanly possible, driven by the Holy Spirit, to continue with the fight for freedom, and work hard on the release of Hong Kong's political prisoners and detainees. We pray that Hong Kong will be free someday.
For Joy Luk. Ed, appreciate all your good work to those needed
Happy Birthday. You have many friends & fans around you.
Your life is a gift from God. So grateful to God for all the blessings that you bring into this world! May your birthday be as wonderful and beautiful as you are!! May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. ... HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!
To those who have had no agony Jesus says, “I have nothing for you; stand on your own feet, square your own shoulders. I have come for the man who knows he has a bigger handful than he can cope with, who knows there are forces he cannot touch; I will do everything for him if he will let Me. Only let a man grant he needs it, and I will do it for him.” From The Shadow of An Agony by Oswald Chambers
On behalf of Supporter, who is a dear friend, I heard a lot of great causes you are doing and I wish you success. Good Luck!
JOY......Joy. Peace, Hope, and Love.....Stay healthy and strong, too..
May God give you strength in your endeavors, wisdom in your decisions, and provision for your needs!!! Add oil...
May God bless you and Hong Kong
Praying for you and your mission. May God give you wisdom and lead your way! God bless..
Pray for wisdom and discernment: Give us the wisdom of Your Spirit So that we can see the shape of Your plan In the gifts You have given us, And in the circumstances of our daily lives. Give us the freedom of Your Spirit, To seek You with all our hearts, And to choose Your will above all else. We make this prayer through Christ Our Lord. Amen.
“Begin the mission, and the means will come.” - Mother Frances Cabrini It's never been easy, but we need to have faith in divine providence... Add oil
Get well soon. keep a healthy life, more rest.
Let's lift up this faithful ministry to God! Jehovah-Jireh - God will provide.
May God bless you and your faithful ministry. May LOVE fill every corner of your heart. May JOY light your day. May PEACE always be with you. In your darkest moments, may HOPE shine its brightest. May you have the strength to overcome any challenge that comes your way. May wisdom guide you in every decision. May protection be with you in every step you take. May God commend you "Well done, good and faithful servant."
one cannot fight for democracy if he cannot tell right from wrong, distinguish true news from fake one. The 2024 elections in Taiwan & US, will be a big test on everyone. Beat down fake news.
Thank you! We do our best, and let God do the rest!! Add oil...
Thanks for all your hard work, please rest well and stay healthy, Happy Thanksgiving from US
Thank you!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.