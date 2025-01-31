J6 Defendant Elias Costianes going to prison

Hi, my name is Elias Costianes. It is January 31, 2025 and I’m set to turn myself into federal prison February 12, 2025 for charges resulting from the raid on my house from events from January 6, 2021. I was completely peaceful and walked around for 30 minutes filming for my YouTube channel. Yet the government decided to violate my civil rights and raid my house a month later February 12 of 2021. President Trump issued a pardon covering all people having charges resulting from events at or near the capital on January 6 and these charges should absolutely be included. I filed motions with my attorneys and have not heard anything as of now within two weeks I’ll be going to prison for one year and one day. If you could please share my story.You can see my story on X at @MrCostianes

Thank you and God Bless!!

2 Thessalonians Chapter 2: 10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. 11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: 12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 13 But we are bound to give thanks alway to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth: 14 Whereunto he called you by our gospel, to the obtaining of the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.



