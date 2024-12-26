Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Save Citizen Cast

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $535

Campaign created by Peter Reynolds

Campaign funds will be received by Peter Reynolds

Save Citizen Cast

I have hit a financial wall in life...

Due to physical/medical conditions I have had to dissolve my cleaning business recently (in the last 2 years)

Which has left me with a big income gap to fill

I have tried using Rumble (sharing videos and live streaming) to create an income

It hasn't been enough


I am currently seeking part time/full time work in my small town, but that is a very limited option

Due to not being able to drive, other work has become hard to find

Recently my bills have been building up and I am currently facing losing everything

Any help is welcomed... Prayers are always welcomed!

Recent Donations
Show:
Rumble Fam
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

We pray for you buddy and hope the best for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

Prayers for you and your family. Sorry it's not much. Rance's Gaming Corner

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
15 days ago

Bro from all of us here with RUM Bot hope this helps some!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
15 days ago

Edward Phillips
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

DMG Gaming wishes the best

JFG
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
19 days ago

The red hat tilts to you

Updates

Update #3

January 10th, 2025

Thank you to all praying and donating!

I have a few job opportinities that may pan out, not sure if the income will get me out of the rut I am inn, but it's a start. 

The money donated so far is keeping me going for one more month, but I am still over $2,000 in debt to my landlord.

Check out my content I produce on Rumble - subscribe to my channel - you can donate money there as well when I have live streams going.

https://rumble.com/c-1874517/live

Love You All!


Update #2

January 2nd, 2025

https://x.com/Citizen_Cast/status/1874932474444382325

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

January 1st, 2025

Finally got the payout to work!

I can now transfer the donations to my bank

THANK YOU all that have given

Greatly appreciated


I start my journey of signing up for state assisstance

Not what I want to do!

I don't like letting the government know about me


Once I get more the the donations, I will be paying some bills

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo