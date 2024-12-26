Save Citizen Cast

I have hit a financial wall in life...

Due to physical/medical conditions I have had to dissolve my cleaning business recently (in the last 2 years)

Which has left me with a big income gap to fill

I have tried using Rumble (sharing videos and live streaming) to create an income

It hasn't been enough





I am currently seeking part time/full time work in my small town, but that is a very limited option

Due to not being able to drive, other work has become hard to find

Recently my bills have been building up and I am currently facing losing everything

Any help is welcomed... Prayers are always welcomed!