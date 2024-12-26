Save Citizen Cast

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $535
Campaign funds will be received by Peter Reynolds
I have hit a financial wall in life...
Due to physical/medical conditions I have had to dissolve my cleaning business recently (in the last 2 years)
Which has left me with a big income gap to fill
I have tried using Rumble (sharing videos and live streaming) to create an income
It hasn't been enough
I am currently seeking part time/full time work in my small town, but that is a very limited option
Due to not being able to drive, other work has become hard to find
Recently my bills have been building up and I am currently facing losing everything
Any help is welcomed... Prayers are always welcomed!
We pray for you buddy and hope the best for you.
Prayers for you and your family. Sorry it's not much. Rance's Gaming Corner
Bro from all of us here with RUM Bot hope this helps some!
DMG Gaming wishes the best
The red hat tilts to you
January 10th, 2025
Thank you to all praying and donating!
I have a few job opportinities that may pan out, not sure if the income will get me out of the rut I am inn, but it's a start.
The money donated so far is keeping me going for one more month, but I am still over $2,000 in debt to my landlord.
Check out my content I produce on Rumble - subscribe to my channel - you can donate money there as well when I have live streams going.
https://rumble.com/c-1874517/live
Love You All!
January 2nd, 2025
https://x.com/Citizen_Cast/status/1874932474444382325
January 1st, 2025
Finally got the payout to work!
I can now transfer the donations to my bank
THANK YOU all that have given
Greatly appreciated
I start my journey of signing up for state assisstance
Not what I want to do!
I don't like letting the government know about me
Once I get more the the donations, I will be paying some bills
