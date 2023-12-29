Save this innocent man from the Matrix

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $18,539
Campaign funds will be received by Adam Powars
MY FREEDOM IS IN JEOPARDY - I AM FACING THE REST OF MY LIFE INCARCERATED! I AM INNOCENT OF AN ACCUSATION AGAINST ME. I HAVE BEEN CHARGED BY FEDERAL PROSECUTORS FOR AN "ALLEGED CRIME" I DID NOT COMMIT. THE MATRIX IS COMING AFTER ME.
I have many years experience in bodybuilding, training, and nutrition, and have worked with and trained numerous bodybuilding champions. I am known in the bodybuilding world as "Guru Ameen" and have appeared widely in the fitness press, as well as popular bodybuilding YouTube shows such as RXMuscle. I had a small business and managed to make enough to support myself, my son, and pay my bills.
For several years, I have been an avid fan and supporter of ANDREW and TRISTAN TATE. Much of their philosophy regarding personal responsibility, fitness, discipline, sobriety, fidelity, entrepreneurship, and reverence to God, is reflected in the principles that I once taught in professional bodybuilding. In fact, ANDREW and TRISTAN TATE have supported me in the shocking struggle I face today by donating to this GiveSendGo account.
I'm separated from my wife and one of our two sons died of cancer after a valiant struggle. I have a 9 year-old son, Azi,
an amazing kid who is self-trained as a master chef and has a popular YouTube channel. I am his sole source of support and he is precious to me, having lost his slightly older brother to cancer only last year.
Incredibly, I have been charged by the federal government in connection with the death of one of my clients THREE YEARS AGO. In my indictment, federal prosecutors allege that my client died from an overdose of Ibogaine--a natural substance utilized by some for relaxation. This is despite the fact that I never possessed, sold, or administered any Ibogaine to the deceased. At the same time, multiple medical experts would testify that it is literally impossible to die from an overdose of Ibogaine, and federal prosecutors have refused to give my former defense attorneys or me either an official autopsy or a toxicology report that would prove their claim. In fact, the prosecutors cannot even prove that the deceased died of Ibogaine ingestion, which may not even be possible! Even the deceased's family doesn't believe this was his cause of death and say that they have not insisted on my prosecution. Who, therefore, is the complainant who insisted on my prosecution THREE YEARS AFTER this alleged crime? Why am I being targeted?
In fact, the man who did supply, sell, and administer the Ibogaine to the deceased, has disappeared and there is no evidence is the meager discovery handed over to my former public defender attorneys, that indicate that he was even questioned or that he was called to testify before a Grand Jury. Why has he not been investigated, never mind charged? I AM BEING FRAMED.
Here is the incredible story, Colorado Man Faces Prison For Crime He Didn’t Commit, the true story of this nightmare reported at MSN.com. It's more than I could possibly tell you here, but here are the facts about the danger I face of dying in a federal prison for a crime I did not commit.
Because news reports of my indictment received very substantial news coverage, my business and income collapsed. Because I am indigent, I turned to PUBLC DEFENDERS who prepared my defense for 16 months, continually assured me that there was more than substantial "reasonable doubt" surrounding the state's case.
They also located multiple medical authorities who would testify that the state's assertion, that my ex-client died form an overdose of Ibogaine is also medically impossible. We were prepared to go to trial in August. I was confident that I could be exonerated. Despite the feds refusing to give my defense attorneys the official autopsy and toxicity report, we were prepared to prove that I neither possessed, sold, or administered the supplement to my client, and that his death from an alleged overdose of Ibogaine could not medically be a cause of death. We were also prepared to prove, based on his medical records, that he had advanced heart decease and other life-threatening health issues at the time of his death. The Government was supposed to pay for my legal defense through the public defenders. They said they were confident I would be acquitted.
Two weeks before the trial, the public defenders informed me that I had no choice but to plead guilty and agree to a 15-month to life sentence. They also falsely told me that I could not reject their recommendation and terminate them as my attorneys because the judge in the case would not allow it.
They tried to high-pressure me into pleading to a crime I hadn't committed and risking a life sentence in prison--destroying my life and leaving my 7-year-old son to fend for himself. I was shocked and refused to change my "not guilty" plea.
My mother scrapped up $10,000 to hire a local attorney who was able to persuade the judge in my case to grant a continuance in my trial until October, by which time I had hoped to be able to afford and find new attorneys. Today, however, I just don't have the money - as I will explain.
Andrew and Tristan Tate generously contributed $10,000 to THIS GiveSendGo account. Now I am facing a trial in weeks without legal representation.
Even worse, at this point I am virtually indigent. I have no money to retain a lawyer, but worse, I have to try to borrow money from friends just so my son and I can eat. My car has been repossessed, my cell phone has been turned off, and I am fighting eviction from the tiny apartment where I live with my son. My family, who has lent me money in the past, are tapped out. This is why I urgently need your help.
Despite my best efforts, I have been unable to raise the $200,000 that credible criminal defense attorneys want in order to defend me--nor do I have the money to pay the various medical experts who could prove that there may not have been any crime anyway. I also must feed my son and keep a roof over our heads. It is only through prayer that I am able to fight onward. I AM RUNNING OUT OF TIME. THEY WANT ME TO DIE IN PRISON IN ORDER TO SERVE A POLITICAL AGENDA. THE MATRIX IS OUT TO GET ME.
So why is this happening?
There is a referendum on the ballot in Colorado this November that would restrict the sale and use of Ibogaine, which is not currently illegal. I have figured out that I am merely the poster boy for wealth pharmaceutical companies who are prepared to destroy my life in their effort eliminate competition from what many believe is a perfectly safe, natural supplement. Big Pharma thinks that headlines that say that I "killed a man with an overdose of Ibogaine" is worth millions of dollars of publicity for their selfish campaign. Federal prosecutors are acting at the behest of those who manufacture Xanax, Klonopin, and Valium.
It is only my faith in God and my constant prayer that has kept me sane in this ordeal. This miscarriage of justice has destroyed my business, smeared my reputation, threatens my son's future, and could incarcerate me for the rest of my life for a crime I honestly did not commit.
THE MATRIX IS TRYING TO DESTROY ME - I PRAY TO GOD FOR YOUR HELP.
Please also pray for me, for my son, and for justice.
God Bless You,
Ameen Alai AKA "Guru Ameen"
Tony Huge
Praying for you. It is the supplement they are after - so very sorry you are attacked like this. May you experience a victory like Shammah in 2 Samuel 23:11 - 12. Shammah, one of King David's mighty men, stationed himself in a bean field when all the other Israeli soldiers fled the Philistines. Shammah defended the field - and the LORD brought about a great victory.
We pray that God wraps you and your son in his arms and gives you peace, comfort and justice. Our prayer group prays for you that your court case will be dismissed. Blessings to you.
Saw you on the Stone Zone. Wish I could do more. God bless you and protect you and your son. I'm sorry for your loss and the pain and suffering Big Pharma Demons are putting you through with their bought and paid for Fed security forces. Some people call it 'karma', but God has a way of rewarding his followers and punishing those who come against them, eventually
Praying for you and your son. What is happening to you is so wrong. May God be your defender and give you justice.
God bless you
Good speed and good luck.
Sending you and your son continued prayers.
Heard about you on Rodger Stone, prayers for you!
May GOD bless you and protect you from evil.
I continue to be dismayed by how awful our government is. Stay strong, have faith, I will be praying for you. God bless.
Praying for you and your family!
December 26th, 2024
Merry Christmas!
Thabk you and God bless you and your love ones.
It’s been a long journey and things are coming to an end soon.
August 9th, 2024
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/colorado-man-faces-prison-for-crime-he-didnt-commit/vi-BB1oCn0W
August 9th, 2024
May 27th, 2024
Today is Thursday August 8th 2024
This morning I was served evection papers.
My car was repossessed Tuesday evening.
I can no longer feed myself or take care of my son with school starting Monday.
My cell phone is due next week and I have no money.
Im very hungry, times have never been harder.
The case has been continued till November 12th with pre trial motions due August 15th.
I still haven’t retained the legal team I need to defend myself in trial.
God bless you, 🙏🏼❤️
I feel like I’m being tested, like I’m Job. I know the lord is with me. I will never give up. I’m innocent and God will prevail.
May 26th, 2024
I WAS LIED TO BY THE PUBLIC DEFENDER!
THERE NEVER WAS A GAG ORDER!
After my mother paid the attorney to review the case he informed me the only order is for me not to share texts to/from the family.
The public defenders lied to me over and over again for over 16 months telling me there was a separate restraining order prohibiting me from discussing the case so far as telling me even talking with another attorney would be a violation and a conflict of interest.
My next update will be a video update explaining what I can without giving any advantages to them assuming they are monitoring this.
Please help, all that stands in my way is the money to retain this lawyer. I’ve come to far to quit now. God bless you.
May 22nd, 2024
The public defenders are coercing me to take a 20 year plea. They wasted all continuances, their investigation seemed targeted against me.
There is a gag order on me to keep me from discussing the case and prevent me from talking with professionals regarding the case. The public defenders lied to me and told me I can’t speak to other attorneys about this case because of the gag order.
This is the first death resulting from ibogaine in the country and the government/agents for the matrix want a conviction and public defenders are not representing me in trial. I am removing them and I have found a lawyer that is going to take this case and we are shooting for an acquittal on distribution.
Thank you and God bless you, together with your help I will be vindicated and I will expose this once this gag order is removed from my acquittal.
I have spoken with the right lawyer for my case and he has reviewed the evidence. I feel confident in going to trial as I always have and now I have an attorney that will fight for me. He’s working with a toxicologist that understands this subject matter with a higher degree of education than the people the public defender hired. Without getting into the facts of this case there is cause to believe the ibogaine was never metabolized which would rule out dealt resulting from in any capacity. This and several other issue I brought to the attention of the public defended and they refused to investigate the matters.
The rate of attorney and toxicology specialist combined is approximately 150k of which 50k in needed by June 3rd.
This is a Mary!
In Jesus name hallelujah!
I will not give up!
Ameen
April 25th, 2024
Thank you for all your prayers and support.
The Government's plea offer was 15 years and my attorneys are advising me to take this plea after a year of telling me otherwise. My lawyers are not confident with my chances in trial after a year of telling me otherwise. I feel that my lawyers which are public defenders are working with the government and I can no longer trust what they are telling me. I must hire an attorney that feels confident in raising reasonable doubt to a jury in a trial or get me a better deal than 15 years. The fact is there isn’t enough evidence supporting death resulting from the ingestion of ibogaine. The fact is the ibogaine was not metabolized by his liver and therefore the heart could not have been affected.
After wasting all continuances my lawyers are urging me to take a 15 year plea agreement.
Please help me hire an attorney that will fight for me in trial.
It is clear the public defenders won't get a better deal.
I wont accept a plea agreement when there isn’t enough evidence supporting the prosecution.
Thank you, God bless you!
February 12th, 2024
Hello and thank you for your support.
My legal team has hired a medical expert that is reviewing the case. The trial date has been rescheduled to July 8th. We are praying that the medical expert rules out overdose as the cause of death.
God bless you and thank you for your support. Anything you can do to help is greatly appreciated. I have a 8 year old son to raise and your help is allowing me to survive this.
