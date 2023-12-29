Save this innocent man from the Matrix

MY FREEDOM IS IN JEOPARDY - I AM FACING THE REST OF MY LIFE INCARCERATED! I AM INNOCENT OF AN ACCUSATION AGAINST ME. I HAVE BEEN CHARGED BY FEDERAL PROSECUTORS FOR AN "ALLEGED CRIME" I DID NOT COMMIT. THE MATRIX IS COMING AFTER ME.

I have many years experience in bodybuilding, training, and nutrition, and have worked with and trained numerous bodybuilding champions. I am known in the bodybuilding world as "Guru Ameen" and have appeared widely in the fitness press, as well as popular bodybuilding YouTube shows such as RXMuscle. I had a small business and managed to make enough to support myself, my son, and pay my bills.

For several years, I have been an avid fan and supporter of ANDREW and TRISTAN TATE. Much of their philosophy regarding personal responsibility, fitness, discipline, sobriety, fidelity, entrepreneurship, and reverence to God, is reflected in the principles that I once taught in professional bodybuilding. In fact, ANDREW and TRISTAN TATE have supported me in the shocking struggle I face today by donating to this GiveSendGo account.

I'm separated from my wife and one of our two sons died of cancer after a valiant struggle. I have a 9 year-old son, Azi,

an amazing kid who is self-trained as a master chef and has a popular YouTube channel. I am his sole source of support and he is precious to me, having lost his slightly older brother to cancer only last year.

Incredibly, I have been charged by the federal government in connection with the death of one of my clients THREE YEARS AGO. In my indictment, federal prosecutors allege that my client died from an overdose of Ibogaine--a natural substance utilized by some for relaxation. This is despite the fact that I never possessed, sold, or administered any Ibogaine to the deceased. At the same time, multiple medical experts would testify that it is literally impossible to die from an overdose of Ibogaine, and federal prosecutors have refused to give my former defense attorneys or me either an official autopsy or a toxicology report that would prove their claim. In fact, the prosecutors cannot even prove that the deceased died of Ibogaine ingestion, which may not even be possible! Even the deceased's family doesn't believe this was his cause of death and say that they have not insisted on my prosecution. Who, therefore, is the complainant who insisted on my prosecution THREE YEARS AFTER this alleged crime? Why am I being targeted?

In fact, the man who did supply, sell, and administer the Ibogaine to the deceased, has disappeared and there is no evidence is the meager discovery handed over to my former public defender attorneys, that indicate that he was even questioned or that he was called to testify before a Grand Jury. Why has he not been investigated, never mind charged? I AM BEING FRAMED.

Here is the incredible story, Colorado Man Faces Prison For Crime He Didn’t Commit, the true story of this nightmare reported at MSN.com. It's more than I could possibly tell you here, but here are the facts about the danger I face of dying in a federal prison for a crime I did not commit.

Because news reports of my indictment received very substantial news coverage, my business and income collapsed. Because I am indigent, I turned to PUBLC DEFENDERS who prepared my defense for 16 months, continually assured me that there was more than substantial "reasonable doubt" surrounding the state's case.

They also located multiple medical authorities who would testify that the state's assertion, that my ex-client died form an overdose of Ibogaine is also medically impossible. We were prepared to go to trial in August. I was confident that I could be exonerated. Despite the feds refusing to give my defense attorneys the official autopsy and toxicity report, we were prepared to prove that I neither possessed, sold, or administered the supplement to my client, and that his death from an alleged overdose of Ibogaine could not medically be a cause of death. We were also prepared to prove, based on his medical records, that he had advanced heart decease and other life-threatening health issues at the time of his death. The Government was supposed to pay for my legal defense through the public defenders. They said they were confident I would be acquitted.

Two weeks before the trial, the public defenders informed me that I had no choice but to plead guilty and agree to a 15-month to life sentence. They also falsely told me that I could not reject their recommendation and terminate them as my attorneys because the judge in the case would not allow it.

They tried to high-pressure me into pleading to a crime I hadn't committed and risking a life sentence in prison--destroying my life and leaving my 7-year-old son to fend for himself. I was shocked and refused to change my "not guilty" plea.

My mother scrapped up $10,000 to hire a local attorney who was able to persuade the judge in my case to grant a continuance in my trial until October, by which time I had hoped to be able to afford and find new attorneys. Today, however, I just don't have the money - as I will explain.

Andrew and Tristan Tate generously contributed $10,000 to THIS GiveSendGo account. Now I am facing a trial in weeks without legal representation.

Even worse, at this point I am virtually indigent. I have no money to retain a lawyer, but worse, I have to try to borrow money from friends just so my son and I can eat. My car has been repossessed, my cell phone has been turned off, and I am fighting eviction from the tiny apartment where I live with my son. My family, who has lent me money in the past, are tapped out. This is why I urgently need your help.

Despite my best efforts, I have been unable to raise the $200,000 that credible criminal defense attorneys want in order to defend me--nor do I have the money to pay the various medical experts who could prove that there may not have been any crime anyway. I also must feed my son and keep a roof over our heads. It is only through prayer that I am able to fight onward. I AM RUNNING OUT OF TIME. THEY WANT ME TO DIE IN PRISON IN ORDER TO SERVE A POLITICAL AGENDA. THE MATRIX IS OUT TO GET ME.

So why is this happening?

There is a referendum on the ballot in Colorado this November that would restrict the sale and use of Ibogaine, which is not currently illegal. I have figured out that I am merely the poster boy for wealth pharmaceutical companies who are prepared to destroy my life in their effort eliminate competition from what many believe is a perfectly safe, natural supplement. Big Pharma thinks that headlines that say that I "killed a man with an overdose of Ibogaine" is worth millions of dollars of publicity for their selfish campaign. Federal prosecutors are acting at the behest of those who manufacture Xanax, Klonopin, and Valium.

It is only my faith in God and my constant prayer that has kept me sane in this ordeal. This miscarriage of justice has destroyed my business, smeared my reputation, threatens my son's future, and could incarcerate me for the rest of my life for a crime I honestly did not commit.

THE MATRIX IS TRYING TO DESTROY ME - I PRAY TO GOD FOR YOUR HELP.

Please also pray for me, for my son, and for justice.





God Bless You,



Ameen Alai AKA "Guru Ameen"



