Support Savannah Craven

Raised:
USD $180
Campaign funds will be received by Savannah Craven
Pro-life advocate Savannah Craven was viciously attacked by a female leftist in New York City after asking her, “Do you know what Planned Parenthood does?”
Craven described the woman as big and tall and reportedly lives in the Bronx.
“She was very nice when she walked up. She complimented my dress, and then things escalated very quickly.”
Savannah went to the hospital where she received stitches.
This GiveSendGo is to help provide paid security for Savannah moving forward so these types of incidents do not happen again. Standing up for pre-born humans should not result in being assaulted
I am praying for you. Savannah! Let us also pray for Brianna. May her heart come to full repentance so that she may know Jesus the Christ.
Thank you for giving a voice to the voiceless.
