Service Dog Cancer Treatment

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $1,360
Campaign funds will be received by Pria Rico
Hi everyone,
My name is Pria and my dogs name is Sasha. Sasha used to be my little brothers service dog. She was his smart, loyal, and lovable girl that gave him the independence he deserved. Unfortunately, last December my brother lost his fight to cancer when he was 18 years old. Sasha is still with our family and she is not at the age of retirement and so I keep her working as I have my own health condition. The week before Christmas, we noticed she was behaving differently and drinking way more water than normal. We took her in thinking the vet would tell us that she has doggie diabetes but we ended up finding out she has cancer. Without treatment we have been told she only has weeks, but with treatment she can live about a year more, and we are hoping and praying that she could last even longer. The idea of losing a dog is heartbreaking, but for my parents and I, we feel we are losing the last thread and connection to my brother we have and we simply aren’t ready to let go. We need help putting Sasha through her treatment. After putting my brother through 3 years of treatment and my own on going health expenses, we do not have what it takes to cover Sashas cancer treatment. Anything that you would feel called to donate would be greatly appreciated.
God bless.
Wishing the best for Sasha and your family. Much love.
Sending all my love
Rooting for Sasha!
Praying for sweet Sasha. xo
Sending you all so much love!
Sasha is the best girl!!! Sending lots of love
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.