Service Dog Cancer Treatment

Hi everyone,

My name is Pria and my dogs name is Sasha. Sasha used to be my little brothers service dog. She was his smart, loyal, and lovable girl that gave him the independence he deserved. Unfortunately, last December my brother lost his fight to cancer when he was 18 years old. Sasha is still with our family and she is not at the age of retirement and so I keep her working as I have my own health condition. The week before Christmas, we noticed she was behaving differently and drinking way more water than normal. We took her in thinking the vet would tell us that she has doggie diabetes but we ended up finding out she has cancer. Without treatment we have been told she only has weeks, but with treatment she can live about a year more, and we are hoping and praying that she could last even longer. The idea of losing a dog is heartbreaking, but for my parents and I, we feel we are losing the last thread and connection to my brother we have and we simply aren’t ready to let go. We need help putting Sasha through her treatment. After putting my brother through 3 years of treatment and my own on going health expenses, we do not have what it takes to cover Sashas cancer treatment. Anything that you would feel called to donate would be greatly appreciated.

God bless.



