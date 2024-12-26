Campaign Image

Service Dog Cancer Treatment

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $1,360

Campaign created by Pria Rico

Campaign funds will be received by Pria Rico

Hi everyone,

My name is Pria and my dogs name is Sasha. Sasha used to be my little brothers service dog. She was his smart, loyal, and lovable girl that gave him the independence he deserved. Unfortunately, last December my brother lost his fight to cancer when he was 18 years old. Sasha is still with our family and she is not at the age of retirement and so I keep her working as I have my own health condition. The week before Christmas, we noticed she was behaving differently and drinking way more water than normal. We took her in thinking the vet would tell us that she has doggie diabetes but we ended up finding out she has cancer. Without treatment we have been told she only has weeks, but with treatment she can live about a year more, and we are hoping and praying that she could last even longer. The idea of losing a dog is heartbreaking, but for my parents and I, we feel we are losing the last thread and connection to my brother we have and we simply aren’t ready to let go. We need help putting Sasha through her treatment. After putting my brother through 3 years of treatment and my own on going health expenses, we do not have what it takes to cover Sashas cancer treatment. Anything that you would feel called to donate would be greatly appreciated.

God bless.


Recent Donations
Show:
Annie Rump
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Wishing the best for Sasha and your family. Much love.

Megan
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Sending all my love

Gibson Family
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Rooting for Sasha!

Terry Duprie
$ 30.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying for sweet Sasha. xo

Becky Ring
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Sending you all so much love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
18 days ago

Kaylee Helmbacher
$ 30.00 USD
18 days ago

Sasha is the best girl!!! Sending lots of love

Wyatt
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

