Mission Trip to Anchorage Alaska

Hello, my name is Sasha Hampton! The Lord has been doing so much in my heart around missions and I am so excited to share with you an opportunity I have to serve alongside Graceworks Alaska in Anchorage, AK. This trip will take place June 1-7, 2025. Graceworks Alaska has been serving the community of Alaska since 2007. They provide for their mission volunteers to have the chance to build relationships with those in need and spread the hope of the Gospel.

About two years ago the Lord had placed Alaska in my heart. Over these past years I have been able to learn a lot about the state and just why the Lord has been softening me to go. Did you know that Alaska has over 200 villages that have not heard the Gospel or do not have a pastor living in the village? Since there is a lack of the Gospel in these villages there is a lot of darkness and hopelessness.

Graceworks Alaska's goal is to take the Gospel to the ends of the earth. Please join me in prayer as the Lord guides me to Alaska Missions and what that will look like after this trip. Some missions I will be doing with Graceworks will be evangelism within the community, Church Building, Meal Distributions, and helping with children programs and youth programs. Please pray for the opportunity to share Jesus with those around me and that the Lord will make Himself known.