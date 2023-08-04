Campaign Image

Kayla Anderson Scholarship Fund

Raised:

 USD $7,754

Campaign created by Brett Anderson

Campaign funds will be received by Brett Anderson

Kayla Anderson Scholarship Fund

The Kayla Anderson Scholarship Fund was established in 2022 to remember and honor Kayla and her mom, Sarah. They were known for living life to the fullest, making others feel valued, living joyful lives, and loving unconditionally.

The goal is to create a self-sustaining fund in order to award several scholarships each year while ensuring the program can continue for many years into the future.

On August 5, 2022, Sarah (41) and Kayla (15) were tragically and senselessly killed. The perpetrator then went on to kill 2 of their neighbors who were also heavily involved in the Vandalia Butler school system. Needless to say, this event rocked and devastated the entire community. 

Support flowed in from all over the city, and in the midst of the chaos this scholarship fund was created. As difficult as this experience has been for their family, friends and the whole community, this fund is a small, tangible way we can make sure they will be remembered for years to come. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Robin Schwabe
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Jon and Annette
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Keeping you all in our hearts and prayers. Sending love and care to you always.

Brittany Edwards
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Dance Expressions
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Jeff and Cindy Rench
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Peace

Megan Baumgartner
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Boord Henne Insurance
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Wee Care Learning Center
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

co: Carr Supply Dayton

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for keeping their names alive and helping out students at the same time!

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 year ago

Troy Ketchen
$ 80.00 USD
1 year ago

Fundraiser shirts (Troy)

Trust Plumbing
$ 1304.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Deb Anderson
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Godown’s Fixins
$ 300.00 USD
1 year ago

Linda and Ron Lewis
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers for God’s comfort & healing always!

Updates

Thank you!

August 4th, 2023

Thank you all for the generous donations. The amount shown here on GiveSendGo only reflects what we have raised on this platform. We have raised enough cumulatively to sustainably provide two $1,000 scholarships each year for a long time. But the goal is to do more than that...and we can't wait to see how we can creatively use this fund to bless the Vandalia Butler community and honor Sarah and Kayla!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo