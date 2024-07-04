Sarah Gali

In our ministry “Island Breeze” we work to fulfill the Great Commission in 3 ways:

1. We use our cultural expression to preach the gospel.

We have a full production Polynesian show and we preach the gospel through every song and dance. We also share our testimonies, and present the Gospel through a Māori “haka” dance. At the end each show we do an altar call and have seen thousands of people give their lives to the Lord.

2. We reach indigenous people groups.

As we have embraced our cultures and allowed God’s love and fingerprint to shine through it, we’ve seen many doors open in indigenous communities. Our heart is to preach the Gospel of the God of the Bible, who has created everyone in his image and longs to be reconciled with them.

3. Train other missionaries.

Three months out of the year we run a training program for missionaries at the largest YWAM base. There they learn to contextualize the Gospel for a nation, understanding the cultural language and imagery, and how to present the Gospel of Jesus in a culturally-relevant way (and not through a Western worldview) to the local people, but as one who has created them and longs to be reconciled with them. We train others in these Biblical principles that we have walked in as a ministry and have seen great success.