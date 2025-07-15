Stand up for Investigative Reporter Sarah Fields

I believe it is long past time for race-baiting grifters to face the consequences of their words.

Since the beginning of April, I have reported on the Anthony case with accuracy and detailed precision, supported by court documents, open records responses, and thorough research. Because of this, activists and Karmelo Anthony defenders have done everything they can to silence the truth.

These influencers have chosen to support Karmelo based solely on the color of his skin while attempting to intimidate and threaten those who reveal the truth about Austin Metcalf’s murdèr.

I have been doxxed, threatened, harassed, and targeted by individuals within the “celebrity” and influencer world, BLM, Antifa, and the guerrilla mainframe. My church has been targeted. My family has been targeted. My reputation as a reporter has been targeted.

Charleston White and Tiffney Billions have accused me of illegally obtaining “private information” and documents from the Collin County Courthouse. In an interview that has now been viewed over 800,000 times (not counting clips taken from it and spread across the internet), Charleston White claimed that I was a prostitute and a meth addict, and that I sold myself for meth. I have been called a “white supremacist,” a “child abuser,” and a “racist bigot.”

I am officially fatigued. The attacks on my reporting and character, simply because of the color of my skin, are unacceptable in America. It’s time to stand up for myself and others who have been dragged through the mud for defending the facts.

I am suing Charleston White and Tiffney Billions for defamation. I have retained CJ Grisham as my attorney. He is a warrior and aggressive, which I believe is warranted for a case like this.

I cannot do this alone. I appreciate all the help I can get. I will remain transparent throughout this process.

My reporting on this case will continue. I will not be intimidated or silenced by those who refuse to hold people accountable for their actions simply because of the color of their skin. I am done.