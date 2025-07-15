Campaign Image

Stand up for Investigative Reporter Sarah Fields

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $13,675

Campaign created by Sarah Fields

Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Fields

Stand up for Investigative Reporter Sarah Fields

I believe it is long past time for race-baiting grifters to face the consequences of their words.

Since the beginning of April, I have reported on the Anthony case with accuracy and detailed precision, supported by court documents, open records responses, and thorough research. Because of this, activists and Karmelo Anthony defenders have done everything they can to silence the truth.

These influencers have chosen to support Karmelo based solely on the color of his skin while attempting to intimidate and threaten those who reveal the truth about Austin Metcalf’s murdèr.

I have been doxxed, threatened, harassed, and targeted by individuals within the “celebrity” and influencer world, BLM, Antifa, and the guerrilla mainframe. My church has been targeted. My family has been targeted. My reputation as a reporter has been targeted.

Charleston White and Tiffney Billions have accused me of illegally obtaining “private information” and documents from the Collin County Courthouse. In an interview that has now been viewed over 800,000 times (not counting clips taken from it and spread across the internet), Charleston White claimed that I was a prostitute and a meth addict, and that I sold myself for meth. I have been called a “white supremacist,” a “child abuser,” and a “racist bigot.”

I am officially fatigued. The attacks on my reporting and character, simply because of the color of my skin, are unacceptable in America. It’s time to stand up for myself and others who have been dragged through the mud for defending the facts.

I am suing Charleston White and Tiffney Billions for defamation. I have retained CJ Grisham as my attorney. He is a warrior and aggressive, which I believe is warranted for a case like this.

I cannot do this alone. I appreciate all the help I can get. I will remain transparent throughout this process.

My reporting on this case will continue. I will not be intimidated or silenced by those who refuse to hold people accountable for their actions simply because of the color of their skin. I am done.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 minutes ago

JC
$ 20.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 18.00 USD
38 minutes ago

Matt Thompson
$ 100.00 USD
45 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 hour ago

Never be afraid of when bad people try to silence the truth. F**k those ignorant bullies, we got your back. 💯

Anonymous Giver
$ 28.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Don't let the criminals intimidate you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 hours ago

Go Sarah! Thank you for your bravery! As a black woman, I am so disgusted by how the Anthony side has made this tragic murder about blacks against whites. I pray the Lord will let you win, and that Austin Metcalf and his family will get justice through the courts.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 hours ago

May God bless and protect you and your family!

Teresa Nauer
$ 200.00 USD
7 hours ago

God's got this Sarah, just be the hands and feet let Him do the rest. No stress, No fear.....God Bless you and stay safe

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 hours ago

Stay strong and take it to 'em! We need independent voices!

Debbie n Steve Krauss
$ 25.00 USD
9 hours ago

Go get them!. 110% behind you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo