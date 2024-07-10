Keep Sara Smiling after breast cancer diagnosis

Goal:
USD $15,540
Raised:
USD $2,350
Campaign funds will be received by Keep The Faith Foundation
Just following a call of duty....from God as He leads us to make sure Sara continues to Smile on this journey......
Let me tell you about a wonderful friend of mine, Sara! I had the pleasure of working with this beautiful soul at an Oil & Gas company for about 10 years in the past. We kept in touch as often as we could with our busy lives.
I was devasted to learn about Sara's recent breast cancer diagnosis on May 3rd, 2024, just one day before her birthday! Just heartbreaking news to hear from my friend. Then their roof collapsed after hurricane Beryl in Houston on July 8th. I can only imagine the hardship and emotional stress they are facing with these storms in their lives right now and was moved to offer them a little piece of mind and hope as they navigate this journey.
I recall Sara being a witty writer who had a way with words (still does), especially when it came to telling vendors/consultants they were not delivering projects as expected. She's always had a take charge winning attitude and excelled at everything that was thrown at her! No doubt she will continue to have that same attitude in this fight in the coming months.
Her husband, Keith, is just as amazing and as genuine as her. He's extremely supportive and standing by her every step of the way. Keith has quite an eclectic background in the US militay, deep sea diver and fireman to name a few things. Oh wow now that I think about it......Sara was also a firefighter for a while!! I think they both got trained together and Keith has continued in that profession.
Sara has started undergoing traditional treatments and is also looking into more natural alternatives for the best care. If there is any way you can please help this beautiful couple during this difficult time, it would be greatly appreciated. The funds raised will help with Sara's medical bills, urgent roof repairs needed and 8.28% will be used for operational expenses for Keep The Faith Foundation.
I have high hopes and it would just be glorious if we can meet this goal before the end of July since their wedding anniversary is July 30th. We appreciate your prayers, well wishes and support to keep both Keith and Sara smiling in the coming days.
"Trust in the LORD with all of your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and he will make straight your paths." - Proverbs 3:5-6
God Bless You!
Keep the Faith Foundation
KeepTheFaith247.com (coming soon)
Praying for you Sara!
Many prayers sending your way.
Continuing to send prayers your way. Stay strong!
Hope this helps
We will both be praying for you Sara. May you have peace of mind and of spirit and be comforted in knowing that you are loved by many. Blessings, comfort, and healing to you today and during your upcoming treatments.
Praying for Sara's total healing and for peace as she completes her treatments.
Praying for your treatment and healthy recovery!
Praying for Sara’s strength, health and ability to smile through it all!
Sara, Sending lots of love and prayers your way. You’ve got this! Love, David & Mary
Praying for you Sara, my sweet friend. Keep Smiling! May the Lord bless you, keep you and heal you quickly. Praying for complete healing, in Jesus' name AMEN! Love, Duane, Aisha, Amarissa and Duane Jr. "Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well." -- 3 John 1:2
November 24th, 2024
October 23rd, 2024
Hello family and friends,
Sara finished one set of treatments and has started another. She's keeping her strength and immunity up with supplements as the treatments take a toll on one's health and body. It's been quite an adjustment and overwhelming at times but she remains steadfast and strong in healing and beating this horrible disease each and every day. Sara continues to work fultime and handle everyday activities with some help from her parents. She is just amazing!! 🤩💖
Our beautiful Sara is grateful for your continued support, prayers and well wishes. Please continue to lift Sara up in prayers for complete healing and a quick recovery. Thank you and God Bless! 🙏
Isaiah 41:10
"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."
September 14th, 2024
Hello everyone,
I've been in contact with Sara on/off last couple of weeks. She is in good spirits and I'm happy to announce still has her sense of humor in tact even through this difficult journey. She was a little under the weather a few weeks ago and is getting better now. From what I understand, she has about 11 more weeks of chemo and then possibly surgery and/or radiation early next year, still to be determined. Roof repairs are ongoing as well.
Needless to stay, Sara needs our continued support and prayers. Please continue to share her story and offer your support in any way you can, every little bit helps. We are so grateful for your support thus far and praying for complete healing for Sara. Thank you and God Bless 🙏
"Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your . For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again. " -- Luke 6:38
August 7th, 2024
Hello everyone,
We had the pleasure of delivering some flowers and the first of the campaign funds to Sara yesterday and let me tell you.....she was beyond grateful! She was completely in awe of your generosity, love, well wishes and prayers. After sharing some tears of joy, she continued to be overwhelmed with these blessings and extends her heartfelt "Thank You So Much" to each and every one of you.
The treatments are ongoing and she is keeping up her strength and spirits as well as it is to be expected during this difficult time. Please continue to pray for Sara and share her story with your family and friends. Here's a link to this campaign: Sara Smile GiveSendGo Campaign
"And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him." -- Colossians 3:17
God Bless You,
Keep The Faith Foundation
