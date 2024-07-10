Keep Sara Smiling after breast cancer diagnosis

Just following a call of duty....from God as He leads us to make sure Sara continues to Smile on this journey......

Let me tell you about a wonderful friend of mine, Sara! I had the pleasure of working with this beautiful soul at an Oil & Gas company for about 10 years in the past. We kept in touch as often as we could with our busy lives.



I was devasted to learn about Sara's recent breast cancer diagnosis on May 3rd, 2024, just one day before her birthday! Just heartbreaking news to hear from my friend. Then their roof collapsed after hurricane Beryl in Houston on July 8th. I can only imagine the hardship and emotional stress they are facing with these storms in their lives right now and was moved to offer them a little piece of mind and hope as they navigate this journey.

I recall Sara being a witty writer who had a way with words (still does), especially when it came to telling vendors/consultants they were not delivering projects as expected. She's always had a take charge winning attitude and excelled at everything that was thrown at her! No doubt she will continue to have that same attitude in this fight in the coming months.

Her husband, Keith, is just as amazing and as genuine as her. He's extremely supportive and standing by her every step of the way. Keith has quite an eclectic background in the US militay, deep sea diver and fireman to name a few things. Oh wow now that I think about it......Sara was also a firefighter for a while!! I think they both got trained together and Keith has continued in that profession.

Sara has started undergoing traditional treatments and is also looking into more natural alternatives for the best care. If there is any way you can please help this beautiful couple during this difficult time, it would be greatly appreciated. The funds raised will help with Sara's medical bills, urgent roof repairs needed and 8.28% will be used for operational expenses for Keep The Faith Foundation.

I have high hopes and it would just be glorious if we can meet this goal before the end of July since their wedding anniversary is July 30th. We appreciate your prayers, well wishes and support to keep both Keith and Sara smiling in the coming days.

"Trust in the LORD with all of your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and he will make straight your paths." - Proverbs 3:5-6

God Bless You!

Keep the Faith Foundation

KeepTheFaith247.com (coming soon)

#GivingTuesday

#GivingTuesday2024

#GivingTwosday

#GivingTwosday2024