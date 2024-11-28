SAPIEN JOST click here

There once was a mom in Fort Worth,

Whose daughter-in-law was soon to give birth.

To get Nana out West

Was their only request—

But tragically empty was the purse.





The parents have all that they need

To welcome this boy, it’s agreed

A ticket would do

For Nana to get to

Baby Ryker's arrival with speed



This is the first child and the first grandchild in the family. Mariah's co-workers, friends and family have been super generous and the happy couple feel they have all they need... except for one thing.

They all want Nana there for the birth. Nana would also love to be there to help mom and to see her first grandchild but finances simply don't permit that.



Every little bit towards the goal is helpful. If enough is not raised to cover the cost of airfare, this will instantly be the diaper fund.

We are greatly appreciative for anything!





