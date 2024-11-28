SAPIEN JOST click here

Goal:
USD $750
Raised:
USD $360
Campaign funds will be received by Lynda Soares
There once was a mom in Fort Worth,
Whose daughter-in-law was soon to give birth.
To get Nana out West
Was their only request—
But tragically empty was the purse.
The parents have all that they need
To welcome this boy, it’s agreed
A ticket would do
For Nana to get to
Baby Ryker's arrival with speed
This is the first child and the first grandchild in the family. Mariah's co-workers, friends and family have been super generous and the happy couple feel they have all they need... except for one thing.
They all want Nana there for the birth. Nana would also love to be there to help mom and to see her first grandchild but finances simply don't permit that.
Every little bit towards the goal is helpful. If enough is not raised to cover the cost of airfare, this will instantly be the diaper fund.
We are greatly appreciative for anything!
Congratulations!
Huge congrats Nana, CJ, & Mariah!! Sending you all lots & lots of love!
"THANK YOU so much for the kind wishes and incredible generosity! Nana is on her way here and we don't know who is more excited about it - her or us! " By Lynda Soares
Congratulations!! Looking forward to pictures!
"THANK YOU!!! We're ecstatic about Ryker's arrival and awaiting Nana's arrival. Thank you for helping make that possible. Pics forthcoming. " By Lynda Soares
December 4th, 2024
Sweet little Ryker entered the world on Monday, 12-2-2024 at 12:30 AM.
He weighed 7lbs, 7 ozs, and was 21.5 inches long.
Dad got to cut the umbilical cord... Mom is just happy it's done.
They all went home on Tuesday and are finally getting some rest.
Some have asked about the names....
Ryker - a favorite of CJ's
Lane - CJ's middle name is a mix of his maternal grandmother Alene and paternal grandmother Elaine. And it's also his dad's middle name.
Elias - Mariah's dad's name
Nana is preparing to fly out on Saturday - Lord willing.
