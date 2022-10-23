Campaign Image

Supporting The Sanibel Sprout

Raised:

 USD $1,170

Campaign created by Jianna Senkeleski

Campaign funds will be received by The Sanibel Sprout

Supporting The Sanibel Sprout

SANIBEL SPROUT UPDATE


Hello everyone! 


First, I want to say thank you to all of you for encouraging me and my family daily! The community support the Sprout has and always has had is what drives this little island cafe forward. You are making a difference and we are so grateful to have your support as we navigate this crazy and devastating time. 


Seeing the sprout for the first time this week was truly hard. It is an unexplainable feeling to see what you worked so hard for and loved so much to be completely destroyed! Six feet of water went through the Sprout, destroying every machine, product, and the whole interior. As much as this feels overwhelming, this does not stop me from wanting to move forward. As I was on Sanibel, it was beautiful to see people serving others and working together for our island and community’s future. I was in tears walking up to a stand and seeing people giving free food out! It was so encouraging to see that people care! I decided I want to be part of that because I love this island and this community with all my heart. It’s more than a business location or vacation destination…it’s my home. I asked around and was asking some workers what they could use and they all said “COFFEE !“. I thought to myself, “Perfect! The Sanibel Sprout can do this!!” 


My current mission is to have a stand and to give out free coffee to workers, locals, first responders, anyone! 


With this being said, my family is working & serving the island non-stop in other ways, so I don’t have a huge team to help me get this rolling. I don’t want this to not be possible because of a lack of help. If you are looking to volunteer but can’t do heavy construction and clean up work, I have a great need for you! If you are interested in giving out Sprout coffee on Sanibel and encouraging others, please let me know!! We are hoping to get set up this week. Timing all depends on the help & support we can pull together! 


We will also be setting up a donation page to support this Sanibel Sprout mission and rebuilding process. 


#sanibelstrong


Love, 

Jianna

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Andrew Stewart
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Angela Tucker
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Martha Engelke
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Aly
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Sunny Days Ahead â˜€ï¸

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Joan Sarah
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

The Sanibel Sprout has been one of our favorite Sanibel restaurants, and we have been thinking about you constantly. We have come to Sanibel since Sarah was 2 (she is now 16). She became vegetarian at age 8, and your restaurant was the first place I was able to take her where she could enjoy the whole menu. Our love is with you, and we will be among the first to come visit when you are ready. â¤ï¸

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Ann Neubauer
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Merring Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Jianna - Our family is keeping you and your family in our prayers during this difficult time. Xo

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 years ago

â¤ï¸â¤ï¸. Sanibel strong

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Thank you for the spot of light that the Sprout has always been, and is even now. Please accept this as a bit of light reflected back your way :)

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Sue Steve Bunsen and Family
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Prayers for a full recovery!!

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Aimee Lalime
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Love you!

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

In order of Julia Senkeleski. Jellybean instructor.

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Brennan Family
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Whenever we travelled from Vero to Sanibel for a quick weekend we ALWAYS ate at the Sprout - for every meal lol. I dream of my next untuna sandwich. Prayers for you.

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Brittany McDermott
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Pam Dahlmann
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Jianna-we are Sanibel business owners & love your giving heart! We canâ€™t be down there to help as my husband has medical restrictions. However, we will support you with money, prayers & any other way we can! We love the Sanibel Sprout! May God bless you during this very difficult time! The Dahlmann Family

Response from Campaign Owner:

NULL

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo