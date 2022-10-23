Supporting The Sanibel Sprout

Raised:
USD $1,170
Campaign funds will be received by The Sanibel Sprout
SANIBEL SPROUT UPDATE
Hello everyone!
First, I want to say thank you to all of you for encouraging me and my family daily! The community support the Sprout has and always has had is what drives this little island cafe forward. You are making a difference and we are so grateful to have your support as we navigate this crazy and devastating time.
Seeing the sprout for the first time this week was truly hard. It is an unexplainable feeling to see what you worked so hard for and loved so much to be completely destroyed! Six feet of water went through the Sprout, destroying every machine, product, and the whole interior. As much as this feels overwhelming, this does not stop me from wanting to move forward. As I was on Sanibel, it was beautiful to see people serving others and working together for our island and community’s future. I was in tears walking up to a stand and seeing people giving free food out! It was so encouraging to see that people care! I decided I want to be part of that because I love this island and this community with all my heart. It’s more than a business location or vacation destination…it’s my home. I asked around and was asking some workers what they could use and they all said “COFFEE !“. I thought to myself, “Perfect! The Sanibel Sprout can do this!!”
My current mission is to have a stand and to give out free coffee to workers, locals, first responders, anyone!
With this being said, my family is working & serving the island non-stop in other ways, so I don’t have a huge team to help me get this rolling. I don’t want this to not be possible because of a lack of help. If you are looking to volunteer but can’t do heavy construction and clean up work, I have a great need for you! If you are interested in giving out Sprout coffee on Sanibel and encouraging others, please let me know!! We are hoping to get set up this week. Timing all depends on the help & support we can pull together!
We will also be setting up a donation page to support this Sanibel Sprout mission and rebuilding process.
#sanibelstrong
Love,
Jianna
NULL
NULL
NULL
Sunny Days Ahead â˜€ï¸
NULL
The Sanibel Sprout has been one of our favorite Sanibel restaurants, and we have been thinking about you constantly. We have come to Sanibel since Sarah was 2 (she is now 16). She became vegetarian at age 8, and your restaurant was the first place I was able to take her where she could enjoy the whole menu. Our love is with you, and we will be among the first to come visit when you are ready. â¤ï¸
NULL
NULL
Jianna - Our family is keeping you and your family in our prayers during this difficult time. Xo
NULL
â¤ï¸â¤ï¸. Sanibel strong
NULL
Thank you for the spot of light that the Sprout has always been, and is even now. Please accept this as a bit of light reflected back your way :)
NULL
Prayers for a full recovery!!
NULL
Love you!
NULL
In order of Julia Senkeleski. Jellybean instructor.
NULL
Whenever we travelled from Vero to Sanibel for a quick weekend we ALWAYS ate at the Sprout - for every meal lol. I dream of my next untuna sandwich. Prayers for you.
NULL
NULL
Jianna-we are Sanibel business owners & love your giving heart! We canâ€™t be down there to help as my husband has medical restrictions. However, we will support you with money, prayers & any other way we can! We love the Sanibel Sprout! May God bless you during this very difficult time! The Dahlmann Family
NULL
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.