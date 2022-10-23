Supporting The Sanibel Sprout

SANIBEL SPROUT UPDATE





Hello everyone!





First, I want to say thank you to all of you for encouraging me and my family daily! The community support the Sprout has and always has had is what drives this little island cafe forward. You are making a difference and we are so grateful to have your support as we navigate this crazy and devastating time.





Seeing the sprout for the first time this week was truly hard. It is an unexplainable feeling to see what you worked so hard for and loved so much to be completely destroyed! Six feet of water went through the Sprout, destroying every machine, product, and the whole interior. As much as this feels overwhelming, this does not stop me from wanting to move forward. As I was on Sanibel, it was beautiful to see people serving others and working together for our island and community’s future. I was in tears walking up to a stand and seeing people giving free food out! It was so encouraging to see that people care! I decided I want to be part of that because I love this island and this community with all my heart. It’s more than a business location or vacation destination…it’s my home. I asked around and was asking some workers what they could use and they all said “COFFEE !“. I thought to myself, “Perfect! The Sanibel Sprout can do this!!”





My current mission is to have a stand and to give out free coffee to workers, locals, first responders, anyone!





With this being said, my family is working & serving the island non-stop in other ways, so I don’t have a huge team to help me get this rolling. I don’t want this to not be possible because of a lack of help. If you are looking to volunteer but can’t do heavy construction and clean up work, I have a great need for you! If you are interested in giving out Sprout coffee on Sanibel and encouraging others, please let me know!! We are hoping to get set up this week. Timing all depends on the help & support we can pull together!





We will also be setting up a donation page to support this Sanibel Sprout mission and rebuilding process.





#sanibelstrong





Love,

Jianna