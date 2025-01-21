Campaign Image

Support for Sandy’s Cancer Journey

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Laura Moreo

Campaign funds will be received by Laura Moreo

Support for Sandy’s Cancer Journey

Our mom was diagnosed with an extremely rare cancer of the breast called Malignant Phyllodes Tumor. 
She has been treated at the Cleveland Clinic since October of 2024. She had a partial mastectomy done in November of 2024. While healing from surgery and prepping for radiation she found another area in her breast in January of 2025. 
After ultrasound, mammograms, and a biopsy her doctor called and confirmed the cancer has reoccurred. 
She will need another surgery to remove this area and hopefully get clear margins again. Then move on to radiation to help give her more time between it returning again. 
Malignant Phyllodes is aggressive, coming back over and over to the same area whether or not her breast is there. 
Surgery is truly her only treatment option to keep her cancer free! 
At some point, this aggressive tumor may return to the chest wall/lung area. IF that happens, treatment will only become more difficult. She may need a team of thoracic surgeons from Duke University to review her case. 
My mom is a huge part of our lives! She loves being a grandma and helping us kids out with anything we may need. My mom has been disabled for several years and lives on a very limited income. All the traveling expenses are being covered by her children. We are thankful to be able to help her, but she doesn’t want this to fall on our shoulders. No one is ever prepared to financially cover an unexpected illness of this extent. 
Any donations will be used for gas, toll roads, and valet parking at Cleveland. 
We are so thankful for any donations, prayers, and well thoughts! 
We couldn’t have done this without your help. 
Getting her the best care is all we want for her. 
Thank you!! 
-Sandy’s children 
Laura, Jake, and Madison 
Recent Donations
Show:
Ken Reeder
$ 50.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Camp Coble
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for Sandy

CarrieJo Verhoff
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo