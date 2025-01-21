Support for Sandy’s Cancer Journey

She has been treated at the Cleveland Clinic since October of 2024. She had a partial mastectomy done in November of 2024. While healing from surgery and prepping for radiation she found another area in her breast in January of 2025.

After ultrasound, mammograms, and a biopsy her doctor called and confirmed the cancer has reoccurred.

She will need another surgery to remove this area and hopefully get clear margins again. Then move on to radiation to help give her more time between it returning again.

Malignant Phyllodes is aggressive, coming back over and over to the same area whether or not her breast is there.

Surgery is truly her only treatment option to keep her cancer free!

At some point, this aggressive tumor may return to the chest wall/lung area. IF that happens, treatment will only become more difficult. She may need a team of thoracic surgeons from Duke University to review her case.

My mom is a huge part of our lives! She loves being a grandma and helping us kids out with anything we may need. My mom has been disabled for several years and lives on a very limited income. All the traveling expenses are being covered by her children. We are thankful to be able to help her, but she doesn’t want this to fall on our shoulders. No one is ever prepared to financially cover an unexpected illness of this extent.

Any donations will be used for gas, toll roads, and valet parking at Cleveland.

We are so thankful for any donations, prayers, and well thoughts!

We couldn’t have done this without your help.

Getting her the best care is all we want for her.

Thank you!!

-Sandy’s children

Laura, Jake, and Madison

Our mom was diagnosed with an extremely rare cancer of the breast called Malignant Phyllodes Tumor.