Mindy's Spiritual Healing and Wellness Sanctuary

I have taken many spiritual self-healing journeys through the years using sacred meditation, breathing exercises, and nature based medicines...as well as helping and guiding others on their own personal journeys. I would like to take this spiritual healing work to the next level, by enabling myself to assist even more people and on a much more larger (yet still personal) scale.

The purpose of this fundraiser is to establish a permanent, nonprofit spiritual wellness sanctuary by securing an appropriate location, making the required safety modifications, allocating for travel to and from remote surroundings for meditation, supply the necessary healing and detox supplements, provide an ethereal environment to relax in and stay, home cooked organic farm to table meals, and hiring all the professional help, speakers, and life coaches needed for this spiritual transition.

Optimally $1,500,000 would provide a mortgage free base of operation and will allow us to keep costs low, make the improvements needed to properly house and furnish guests, provide funds for assistance and offset volunteer costs, and create a unique immersive spiritual experience unlike any other.

$1,200,000 would be the bare minimal startup without the desired structural improvements that could be made later through profits, and $500,000 would be the bare minimal start-up needed to achieve a down payment for a loan with all the required furnishings, supplies, and fixtures.

Unlike other nonprofit ministries, we expect to become fully financially self-sustaining in a matter of months....and we will need no further charitable funding after that point. This will also allow us to take on even more veterans at no cost to them, and open up the possibility of expanding into other locations, cities, and environments and helping people all across the country get healthy, and obtain spiritual peace and enlightenment within themselves.

I have set up a tier based donation system, where the amount of your donation will go directly toward helping an individual of your own choosing that will NEVER expire (and for safety reasons, if they are not a suitable candidate due to physical or emotional needs, another patron can be nominated by the donor.) Sessions can also be donated to a designated veteran or veterans in need. Anonymous or miscellaneous donation amounts will be used toward securing the location and making all necessary safety improvements.

A $10,000 donation will go toward a personal one-on-one, 3 day all inclusive holistic and spiritual journey. This is a great option for those seeking privacy, or have trepidations about sharing personal traumas or info with anyone outside myself.

A $5000 donation will go toward a personal one-on-one, 1 day all inclusive holistic and spiritual journey. This is a great option for those seeking privacy, or have trepidations about sharing personal traumas or info with anyone outside myself....but are only curious if this is the right path for them, or whose schedules are otherwise too busy.

A $3000 donation will go toward a 3 day all inclusive holistic and spiritual journey in a small group setting. This is a great option for those seeking enlightenment on a budget, or would feel more comfortable around others or friends that have also decided to take the journey.

A $1000 donation will go toward a 1 day all inclusive holistic and spiritual journey in a small group setting. This is a great option for those seeking enlightenment on a budget, or would feel more comfortable around others or friends that have also decided to take the journey....but are only curious if this is the right path for them, or whose schedules are otherwise too busy.

This method will not only allow me to begin this nonprofit venture with an already built-in clientele, but because everything is schedule-dependent on both parties and there is no expiration date...I can alternate between already covered clients, and new ones so...that I can keep funds flowing in and invest it back into the retreat for immediate improvements.