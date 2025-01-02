Help A J6er Recoup Legal Fees





Before January 6 I ran a small dating coaching business called LuxLife where I tried my best to help men that needed help with women. I also ran a small blog bradholiday.com where I shared my opinions on Fitness, politics, dating, etc. I tried to provide interesting and helpful content, it kept the lights on and I hope helped some people positively change their lives.





On january 6, I went to the trump rally. It was my first ever political rally and the commander in chief of the united states, president trump told us to come to dc. I wanted to go, i sensed it was an important thing for me to do, to support the president, America, and protest the stolen election. ,





I went to listen to trumps speech, and was discouraged. I felt like he was giving up despite the evidence of fraud.





I was about to go home, and was munching on a hamburger and fries when I was encouraged by parties unknown to go protest up at the capitol. I was persuaded to go where I was shot at with tear gas, concussion grenades, and directed to walk through an open door in the capitol building. I didn't damage anything, hurt anyone, or steal anything.





I left and went home discouraged. Two weeks later, my life was turned upside down when the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested me at gunpoint with about 30 agents on scene. They had a misdemeanor trespassing warrant that somehow justified this raid and search of my property. They destroyed My car, the apartment I was staying, and seized my.electronics.





They zip tied my hands and interrogated me. They denied me bail and threw me into administrative segregation in MCC Manhattan.





From there, they shipped me to Oklahoma, Virginia, And DC.





They released me on bail, but then Alvin Bragg in New York charged me for my rifle in a case. I had no prior criminal history, and he didn't have to prosecute that case. In fact, he dropped 65% of violent felony cases that year. But he chose to prosecute me. The NYPD picked me up in DC, where i was held on $400,000 dollars bond.





I bailed out, and got a highly respected lawyer. He thought it would be wise to hire a psychiatrist to write a brief for the court. I hired one along with his legal services.





In the end, ADA Stuart of Braggs office and his team didn't care about my defense, how I had worked 7 days a week on bail, chaired an AA meeting, went to church and was a prime candidate to have my case adjudicated pending resolution like the AGs office did for thousands of other far worse cases with real victims property damage and significant criminal histories. They gave me 3 and a half years in new york state prison for my ar15 in a case, stored unloaded in my apartment.





I was remanded into nys custody April of 2022. November of that year I was sentenced to 4 months consecutive incarceration in federal prison by judge Nichols. Which precluded me from all work release programs or shock military programs s which would have gotten me home 18 months sooner.





In total I did time in 13 different facilities and served 34 months.





I was as productive as I possibly could be.





I became a paralegal, I took 57 credits of college, I wrote over 100 patriotic short stories, I learned to draw and paint, I became a certified electrician, painter, and drywaller.





I worked at almost every job in prison, electrician, maintenance, porter detail, GED facilitator, protestant facilitator, law library clerk, lawns and grounds





I went through every negative thing someone could go through in prison. I've seen solitary confinement, death, corrupt police, rape, extortion, gang Assaults, stabbings, cuttings, brutalization, fights, jumpings etc.





Since being out, I realized that I'm not ever going to be the same.





I'm not sure if that's a good or a bad thing. I try not to worry about it too much and just work to keep my mind busy in the trades.





Unfortunately, because of my label by the fbi as a domestic terrorist and the slander by the mainstream media, it has been very difficult finding work.





Not because of the conviction itself but because of the publicity surrounding My case.





I am hoping that through this fundraiser I can recoup some of the hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees and ultimately get some money to pay bills into the future while I get My business and My career back on track.





Appreciate you for reading this.





-Fisher

