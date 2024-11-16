Sam's last gift to Lori

After a short illness Sam Tenbarge passed away on October 5, 2024. Sam touched so many lives through Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Memorial High School, the Evansville Cursillo movement, and the Knights of Columbus to name a few of his favorite ministries. Sam lived his life by following Jesus. We are reminded in Mark 10:45, “For the Son of man came not to be served but to serve.” One of Sam’s last text messages to his wife Lori was “I am here to serve.”

If you are reading this, you either know Sam, or know about this amazing man. Sam loved and trusted Jesus so much that he wanted to bring Jesus to all in his life. First his family, then friends, and then to everyone he met. Anyone who is married knows that when one in a marriage sacrifices for the greater good, they both do. Sam could not have been the man he was without the sacrifice of his loving wife, Lori. Sam trusted our Heavenly Father to take care of him and his family while he was spreading Jesus to the world. Much to everybody’s surprise, God called His amazing son, Sam, home earlier than anyone expected.

Now is the time for us, His brothers and sisters in Christ, friends, and acquaintances, to show that his trust in our Savior was not in vain. As the Body of Christ, let us come together and give what we can to help Lori in this time of sorrow so she can rest in peace knowing that God has fulfilled His promise He made when Sam surrendered his life to Jesus.

Sam spent the better part of his life in service to others, always willing to put others first. He volunteered his time at every opportunity. He could have made more money for himself and his family, but sacrifice and service were higher priorities for him. Sam was a wonderful example of how someone should tithe their time, talent, and treasure. He truly believed that if he did the right things, God would take care of him and his family. Because of his unexpected passing from this life, it is now our opportunity and responsibility to step up and help take care of Sam’s family.

The Good Shepherd Knights of Columbus desired to help Lori and her family in this way. Please pray especially for Lori, Adam, Megan, Abby, Grant, and Annie during this time. During this season of Thanksgiving and Christmas, please consider honoring the impact Sam made on your life and the Evansville community with a small gift. Many small gifts add up quickly.

St. Teresa of Avila said “Christ has no body now, but yours. No hands, no feet on earth, but yours. Yours are the eyes through which Christ looks compassion into the world. Yours are the feet with which Christ walks to do good. Yours are the hands with which Christ blesses the world.”



