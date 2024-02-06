Sample Family Support

Campaign Image

We are trusting God to provide for our needs as we fight a long legal battle to prove our innocence in regards to the treatment of our children. The money will provide for lost wages, attorney fees, temporary housing, medical bills and general support for the Sample family during this difficult time. 

If you prefer to mail a check, you can make the check payable to Stephen or Eva Sample and send it to: PO Box 1663 Riverside, CA 92502.

If you don't feel comfortable giving money directly and prefer to support us and receive something in return, we encourage you to take a look at our online store. We partner with Amway to sell ordinary household items that you may find useful or helpful. Please let us know if you have any questions about any of the products. Please be sure you order through the following link in order for us to be supported.

Donations are unfortunately not tax-deductible. Consult your tax advisor if you have any further questions about these types of donations. 

James Shove
$ 1000.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for you all on the road ahead.

Bonnie and Tom Smith
$ 1000.00 USD
28 days ago

Our final contribution. You and your family means so much to each of us. We pray that 2025 will overflow with God's blessings. Love 'n hugs!

Tom and Bonnie
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

To see you all together is a gift we thank God for. Praying for renewed strength for this journey. Love and hugs!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you!

Tom and Bonnie
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

We pray for God’s grace and healing for you and your family. We love you! Auntie Bonnie & Uncle Tom

Tom and Bonnie Smith
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

May God keep His strong arms around each of you throughout this journey. We love you so much. Hugs, Auntie Bonnie and Uncle Tom

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

May the Lord Jesus continue to strengthen and encourage you

Dan Neufeld
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

We continue to pray for you and trust God to sustain you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 475.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you.

Tom and Bonnie
$ 1000.00 USD
5 months ago

Love you and praying every day! Auntie Bonnie & Uncle Tom

S and L Stewart
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

We have been and will continue to pray for this to be cleared and you all to be fully reunited!

Carola Ticker
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

May this money help to achieve justice. I believe that our God is sovereign even when the situation looks bleak and unfair.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

God Bless your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

Sending you hugs and prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 210.00 USD
7 months ago

May God be your mighty refuge, your ever present help in trouble, and may He hear and answer the prayers of his people and of you, and move to give courage, strength, and vindication

Tom and Bonnie Smith
$ 1000.00 USD
7 months ago

Love every one of you and praying every day! Auntie Bonnie & Uncle Tom

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for truth, healing, and complete restoration for your family.

  • Pray for encouragement, faith, hope, patience
  • Pray for our marriage, our kids, and strength
  • Pray for a swift resolution and the ability to reunite as a family

