Sample Family Support

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $28,030
Campaign funds will be received by Stephen Sample
We are trusting God to provide for our needs as we fight a long legal battle to prove our innocence in regards to the treatment of our children. The money will provide for lost wages, attorney fees, temporary housing, medical bills and general support for the Sample family during this difficult time.
If you prefer to mail a check, you can make the check payable to Stephen or Eva Sample and send it to: PO Box 1663 Riverside, CA 92502.
If you don't feel comfortable giving money directly and prefer to support us and receive something in return, we encourage you to take a look at our online store. We partner with Amway to sell ordinary household items that you may find useful or helpful. Please let us know if you have any questions about any of the products. Please be sure you order through the following link in order for us to be supported.
Donations are unfortunately not tax-deductible. Consult your tax advisor if you have any further questions about these types of donations.
Praying for you all on the road ahead.
Our final contribution. You and your family means so much to each of us. We pray that 2025 will overflow with God's blessings. Love 'n hugs!
To see you all together is a gift we thank God for. Praying for renewed strength for this journey. Love and hugs!
Praying for you!
We pray for God’s grace and healing for you and your family. We love you! Auntie Bonnie & Uncle Tom
May God keep His strong arms around each of you throughout this journey. We love you so much. Hugs, Auntie Bonnie and Uncle Tom
May the Lord Jesus continue to strengthen and encourage you
We continue to pray for you and trust God to sustain you!
Praying for you.
Love you and praying every day! Auntie Bonnie & Uncle Tom
We have been and will continue to pray for this to be cleared and you all to be fully reunited!
May this money help to achieve justice. I believe that our God is sovereign even when the situation looks bleak and unfair.
God Bless your family
Sending you hugs and prayers!
May God be your mighty refuge, your ever present help in trouble, and may He hear and answer the prayers of his people and of you, and move to give courage, strength, and vindication
Love every one of you and praying every day! Auntie Bonnie & Uncle Tom
Praying for truth, healing, and complete restoration for your family.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.