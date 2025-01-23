Supporting Samantha Ramelli cancer fund !

In Early spring 2023 my baby sister Samantha was diagnosed with a form of Thyroid cancer. After surgery and treatment it was believed that she was in the clear and all of the cancer was removed. Recently, lab work has indicated that there is still cancer present. Today Jan 23 2025 my sister was seen in Portland and in fact the cancer has spread to her left lymph nodes , Sam will under go surgery to remove the cancer in two weeks and determine were to go from here.

Sam has been faced trying to juggle being a single mother, work full time, and managing her treatment which is all received down state in Portland. On top of the emotional and mental stress her and her daughters have had to face through this journey, she is also faced with financial hardships. Samantha is the sole provider for her and her daughter and does not have medical insurance. She is having to miss time at work to travel down state for care which adds to the financial stress of travel expenses and medical costs. We are arranging a benefit dinner and starting this page in hopes to help raise funds to relieve some of the financial stress off from Sam, as we know she would do the same for others.