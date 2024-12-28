Campaign Image

Supporting Salias Siehr

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $2,091

Campaign created by Pirooz Abir

Campaign funds will be received by Bryan Siehr

Supporting Salias Siehr

Bryan has been a very close friend of ours. He never asks for anything. Many of you have appreciated Bryan's tireless contributions to the patriotic causes.

We are initiating an opportunity through Give Send Go to care for their family, and especially Salias.

They are going to the Cleveland Clinic in early January to see a pulmonologist who can help Salias. 

It is a several hour drive and he may have to be in the hospital for approximately two weeks. The family will need housing, and living expenses. We are raising between $10k-$15k to cover expenses for them, as they have depleted their savings for the baby. Please find it in your heart to give whatever you can as this is time sensitive.

Many have already given generously.  Thank you in advance for your generosity. We know you will help as the Lord enables and leads.

Mark 5:34 And He said to her, "Daughter, your faith has made you well. Go in peace, and be healed of your affliction."

Mark 5:41-42 Then He took the child by the hand, and said to her, "Talitha, cumi," which is translated, "Little girl, I say to you, arise." Immediately the girl arose and walked, for she was twelve years of age. And they were overcome with great amazement.

Recent Donations
Renee Morizio
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

May God restore this precious baby to full health.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Stephen Justice
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Blessings, Prayers, and Strength

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Greg and Debbie
$ 250.00 USD
14 days ago

We are praying!

Kirk Fish
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Michelle Broadworth
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Prayers for healing for Salias and for strength and guidance for his family.

Kristi S
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for Salias and your family

Anders
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Tracy Stout
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

Carol
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

My prayers and good thoughts are with you.

L Hazime
$ 16.00 USD
15 days ago

Wishing you much Faith, Love, and Healing for Baby Salias.

Cheryl Frey
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Steve Hull
$ 250.00 USD
17 days ago

Greg and Debbie K
$ 250.00 USD
17 days ago

Prayers and love!

