Supporting Salias Siehr

Bryan has been a very close friend of ours. He never asks for anything. Many of you have appreciated Bryan's tireless contributions to the patriotic causes.



We are initiating an opportunity through Give Send Go to care for their family, and especially Salias.



They are going to the Cleveland Clinic in early January to see a pulmonologist who can help Salias.



It is a several hour drive and he may have to be in the hospital for approximately two weeks. The family will need housing, and living expenses. We are raising between $10k-$15k to cover expenses for them, as they have depleted their savings for the baby. Please find it in your heart to give whatever you can as this is time sensitive.



Many have already given generously. Thank you in advance for your generosity. We know you will help as the Lord enables and leads.





Mark 5:34 And He said to her, "Daughter, your faith has made you well. Go in peace, and be healed of your affliction."



Mark 5:41-42 Then He took the child by the hand, and said to her, "Talitha, cumi," which is translated, "Little girl, I say to you, arise." Immediately the girl arose and walked, for she was twelve years of age. And they were overcome with great amazement.



