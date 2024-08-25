Saint Samaan The Tanner Power Generator

Help Us Power St. Samaan the Tanner Church

Dear Friends and Supporters:,

St. Samaan the Tanner Church has been a beacon of faith, hope, and community for countless individuals over the years. Nestled in the heart of Cairo's Mokattam Mountain, this historic church not only serves as a place of worship but also as a sanctuary for spiritual growth and communal support.

However, due to frequent power outages and unreliable electricity, church services, community events, and outreach programs can be severely impacted. To continue their mission, they had to replace their old, problematic power generator with another used one that was in much better shape. The generator cost $40,000. As of now, there are still about 8,000 not paid, which should be soon

The Goal:

The aim is to raise funds to cover the cost of the power generator or at least cover the outstanding amount

Why Your Support Matters:

By helping pay off the remaining balance of the generator, you enable St. Samaan the Tanner Church to focus on what truly matters—serving our community and expanding our outreach programs.

Your generosity will help us maintain the operations of the church and continue offering essential services to those in need.

Any funds raised beyond the generator's cost will be directed toward other critical expenses, ensuring that our church remains a place of hope and support for all who enter.

How You Can Help:

Donate: Your contributions will directly support the goal of paying off the generator

Share: Spread the word by sharing the campaign with your friends, family, and social networks.

Together, we can ensure that St. Samaan the Tanner Church remains a steadfast pillar in the community.

If you have any questions, please contact me directly

Thank you so much

max



