Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $500

Saint Samaan The Tanner neighborhood fire

A fire broke out in one of the neighborhoods near St. Samaan, causing partial or total destruction to homes and businesses. The damage is severe, and the need for assistance is urgent. We are raising funds to support the restoration of homes and businesses in the affected area.

اندلع حريق في أحد أحياء القديس سمعان، مما أدى إلى تدمير المنازل والمحال التجارية جزئيًا أو كليًا. الأضرار جسيمة، والحاجة إلى المساعدة ملحّة. نحن نجمع التبرعات لدعم إعادة إعمار المنازل والمحال التجارية في المنطقة المتضررة.











Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
22 minutes ago

