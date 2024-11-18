Campaign Image

Saint Anna's Building Fund

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $2,329

Campaign created by Cheavis Meritt

Saint Anna's Building Fund

Saint Anna's Orthodox Church is a special place, filled with God's grace and strong sense of community.  We started this small Orthodox Christian mission in July of 2022 and it has blossomed into a growing mission parish as well as a bustling community of Orthodox Christians!  In the short history of our mission parish, we have developed a catechesis program, had fifteen (15) Baptisms, two weddings, adult education classes, and three iconography workshops.  Also, our young families have had 6 new babies!   With this phenomenal growth, we have petitioned to be received into the Eastern Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR).  For further information on our mission parish, please see our webpage at: https://www.saintannasorthodoxchurchlouisa.com/blank-1 

Our vision is to not only build a proper church, but also a fellowship hall, classrooms for adult education and home-schooling cooperative opportunities, and eventually, a fully capable Orthodox Christian school.  We are seeing crowds of 45 + worshippers and we are only growing.  Because of this blessing, we have run out of room and need to find a bigger property.  However, our current building fund does not allow us to seriously pursue the purchase of land or a fixed building that we can afford.  As we have many young families and young adults, it has been difficult to raise funds for a new property.  However, we will keep trudging along and pray that charity and generosity of others will enable us to achieve our vision.  Any support is welcomed and appreciated!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 320.00 USD
5 days ago

Christ is Born! Glorify Him!

Anonymous Giver
$ 139.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
19 days ago

Christ is Born! Glorify Him!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
24 days ago

Please pray for John a sinner.

Jason Baird
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Theotokas and Saint Anna pray to God for us and keep us

Jason Baird
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Saint Anna’s is our home , Glory to God for Him letting us be counted worthy to be here.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

i believe in the mission, God please bless it comes to fruition

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Matthew
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo