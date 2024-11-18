Saint Anna's Building Fund

Saint Anna's Orthodox Church is a special place, filled with God's grace and strong sense of community. We started this small Orthodox Christian mission in July of 2022 and it has blossomed into a growing mission parish as well as a bustling community of Orthodox Christians! In the short history of our mission parish, we have developed a catechesis program, had fifteen (15) Baptisms, two weddings, adult education classes, and three iconography workshops. Also, our young families have had 6 new babies! With this phenomenal growth, we have petitioned to be received into the Eastern Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR). For further information on our mission parish, please see our webpage at: https://www.saintannasorthodoxchurchlouisa.com/blank-1

Our vision is to not only build a proper church, but also a fellowship hall, classrooms for adult education and home-schooling cooperative opportunities, and eventually, a fully capable Orthodox Christian school. We are seeing crowds of 45 + worshippers and we are only growing. Because of this blessing, we have run out of room and need to find a bigger property. However, our current building fund does not allow us to seriously pursue the purchase of land or a fixed building that we can afford. As we have many young families and young adults, it has been difficult to raise funds for a new property. However, we will keep trudging along and pray that charity and generosity of others will enable us to achieve our vision. Any support is welcomed and appreciated!