To our beloved family and friends, our precious daughter Sabrina Wagoner has had quite the challenging journey over the last year. We are proud to say that she is one smart and tough lady, but at times even the toughest and most resilient need a little help. Here's a brief synopsis in her words, of what has been happening over the past several months with Sabrina and her 3 daughters:



"This has been one of the hardest years my girls and I have experienced, (mixed in with success, blessings and accomplishments with Dance and Cheer). After a significant family change that we experienced, I was diagnosed with Invasive Ductile Carcinoma (IDC) Breast Cancer in April. After some consults with various clinicians to lay a foundation, I finally landed with an amazing medical team at MD Anderson at the end of May. Since then it has been a whirlwind of surgery, scans, biopsies, IV’s and SO MUCH more to make sure the cancer (left breast only) hasn’t spread. So far so good, but now it's time to move forward with more surgeries and unfortunately, chemo therapy. It’s been an emotional battle for all four of us, and for my family/close friends, but I am standing strong and my three beautiful angel girls are standing firmly behind their mommy. We survived cancer once with my middle daughter Lilly, and we will do it again! I thought "Not Backing Down" was the perfect brand for this journey. This year has tried to break me, but I (we) are the strongest girls/woman out there, and surrounded by the best network of family and friends we can imagine. The enemy will never succeed in using situations or diseases to overcome us. No weapon formed against us will prosper, EVER!"

To assist Sabrina with all the crazy expenses that accompany breast cancer treatment, I am creating this Give Send Go fundraiser. In addition, If you would like to keep up with her throughout the journey she is on, please join our Caring Bridge page where we will post updates to help everyone keep up with her progress, as well as prayer requests and the like. The first entry with more details and next steps has already been posted under the name Sabrina Wagoner. Thank you so much! Your kindness and your prayers are appreciated more than you know. Dave and Tammye Markle



