Campaign Image

Help the Carter Family

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $256

Campaign created by Janet Farris

Campaign funds will be received by Shanticia Nelson

Help the Carter Family

Beautiful Sa'Niya Carter was a vibrant, joyful, and healthy little girl. On March 26th, she went in for her 12-month well-baby visit, where she received 6 shots containing 12 vaccines. Just hours later, she developed a high fever and began having seizures. Despite all efforts, she suffered back-to-back seizures, went into cardiac arrest, and tragically passed away.

Her heartbroken family is now seeking answers and justice. They need support to fund an independent autopsy, as well as funeral and memorial expenses. Please consider helping this grieving family during their unimaginable loss. Any contribution is deeply appreciated.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Praying for you and your family.

Sabrina Pritchett-Evans
$ 100.00 USD
15 minutes ago

Monique
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying you find the answers you need momma! All of our hearts break with yours! Praying for you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 11.00 USD
1 hour ago

I'm so sorry

Tiffany
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

You have an army behind you ready to fight this fight with you sweet girl!!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

Elizabeth H
$ 10.00 USD
3 hours ago

You have an army behind you. When one mama hurts, we all do. Get loud mama!!!! Your daughter will not be forgotten and we are going to change the world AND the laws with her story

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

We're grieving with you Praying for peace and answers for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

Hope you can find truly find out what happened. We’re listening. I’m so sorry

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 hours ago

Prayers for this family!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo