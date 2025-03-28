Help the Carter Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $256
Campaign funds will be received by Shanticia Nelson
Beautiful Sa'Niya Carter was a vibrant, joyful, and healthy little girl. On March 26th, she went in for her 12-month well-baby visit, where she received 6 shots containing 12 vaccines. Just hours later, she developed a high fever and began having seizures. Despite all efforts, she suffered back-to-back seizures, went into cardiac arrest, and tragically passed away.
Her heartbroken family is now seeking answers and justice. They need support to fund an independent autopsy, as well as funeral and memorial expenses. Please consider helping this grieving family during their unimaginable loss. Any contribution is deeply appreciated.
Praying for you and your family.
Praying you find the answers you need momma! All of our hearts break with yours! Praying for you and your family!
I'm so sorry
You have an army behind you ready to fight this fight with you sweet girl!!!!!
You have an army behind you. When one mama hurts, we all do. Get loud mama!!!! Your daughter will not be forgotten and we are going to change the world AND the laws with her story
We're grieving with you Praying for peace and answers for you
Hope you can find truly find out what happened. We’re listening. I’m so sorry
Prayers for this family!
