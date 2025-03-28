Help the Carter Family

Beautiful Sa'Niya Carter was a vibrant, joyful, and healthy little girl. On March 26th, she went in for her 12-month well-baby visit, where she received 6 shots containing 12 vaccines. Just hours later, she developed a high fever and began having seizures. Despite all efforts, she suffered back-to-back seizures, went into cardiac arrest, and tragically passed away.

Her heartbroken family is now seeking answers and justice. They need support to fund an independent autopsy, as well as funeral and memorial expenses. Please consider helping this grieving family during their unimaginable loss. Any contribution is deeply appreciated.