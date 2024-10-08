Silver Valley Repeater System Support

In an age where technology connects us like never before, there are still gaps in our communication systems, especially during emergencies. In our community, the Silver Valley Repeater System (SVRS) stands as a lifeline, ensuring reliable communication when other channels fail. However, maintaining this vital resource requires ongoing financial support from our community members.

Imagine a scenario: a severe storm rolls in, knocking out power lines and disrupting cell service. Panic sets in as families struggle to find information about loved ones or the state of emergency services. In moments like these, our repeaters become a beacon of hope. It allows community members to connect, share vital updates, and coordinate efforts for safety and recovery.



But this vital piece of equipment doesn’t maintain itself. Costs for site fees, batteries, equipment upkeep, and necessary upgrades can add up quickly. Additionally, as technology advances, we need to invest in modern equipment to ensure we can communicate effectively. Without your support, our ability to provide this service could be jeopardized.



Your contributions directly impact our ability to keep the repeater operational. Every dollar helps cover essential expenses, ensuring that when emergencies strike, we have a reliable way to communicate. Together, we can ensure that our community remains informed and connected, even in the toughest of times.



We invite you to join us in this important initiative. By supporting the SVRS repeater,s you’re not just funding a piece of equipment; you’re investing in the safety and resilience of our entire community. Together, we can build a stronger network of communication that stands ready to serve us all when we need it most. Thank you for your support!

Best Regards,

Andy Jones