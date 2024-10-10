WNC STORM RELIEF STEW FEEDING CAMPAIGN

You're giving to help me serve close to 4,000 people Brunswick Stew made in a cast iron pot over a wood fire. I will cook and serve every three days for 2 months. Each pot serves right at 200 people. Along with the stew, there will be rolls, banana pudding and Gatorade. The cost of one meal is approx. $2.90 including bowl, spoon, cups, and napkins.

The area serving will be starting in the Rutherford, NC area and then venturing out to fire stations, churches and areas of need. I know every community will want an opportunity to have this meal.

Join me in serving a delicious, nutritious, hot meal to our WNC survivors and volunteers. I need funds to buy these important ingredients.

Blessings, Marsha