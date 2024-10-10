WNC STORM RELIEF STEW FEEDING CAMPAIGN

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $2,460
You're giving to help me serve close to 4,000 people Brunswick Stew made in a cast iron pot over a wood fire. I will cook and serve every three days for 2 months. Each pot serves right at 200 people. Along with the stew, there will be rolls, banana pudding and Gatorade. The cost of one meal is approx. $2.90 including bowl, spoon, cups, and napkins.
The area serving will be starting in the Rutherford, NC area and then venturing out to fire stations, churches and areas of need. I know every community will want an opportunity to have this meal.
Join me in serving a delicious, nutritious, hot meal to our WNC survivors and volunteers. I need funds to buy these important ingredients.
Blessings, Marsha
So proud of you ladies. Keep up the good work.
So proud of you.
Member of Berkeley Lake Voices with your friend Lori Coons! Thanks for what you are doing for the folks of North Carolina :-)
You're amazing! Thanks for helping WNC!
What a wonderful thing you are doing! Our mountains are so devastated. Bless you for doing this for all the people affected. Blessing, Margaret Fowler Porter Concord, NC
Thank you Marsha.
May you be blessed.
Thanks for being one that "does it" instead of just suggest it!!!
Thank you for all you are doing!
God bless you, Marsha and all of those you are helping. You are wonderful and generous.
Good luck Marsha! God bless you and those that have been devastated by the storms!
