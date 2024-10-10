WNC STORM RELIEF STEW FEEDING CAMPAIGN

Campaign Image

You're giving to help me serve close to 4,000 people Brunswick Stew made in a cast iron pot over a wood fire.  I will cook and serve every three days for 2 months.  Each pot serves right at 200 people.  Along with the stew, there will be rolls, banana pudding and Gatorade.  The cost of one meal is approx. $2.90 including bowl, spoon, cups, and napkins.  

The  area serving will be starting in the Rutherford, NC area and then venturing out to fire stations, churches and areas of need.  I know every community will want an opportunity to have this meal.

Join me in serving a delicious, nutritious, hot meal to our WNC survivors and volunteers.  I need funds to buy these important ingredients.

Blessings, Marsha

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

So proud of you ladies. Keep up the good work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So proud of you.

Ginny Nevins
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Member of Berkeley Lake Voices with your friend Lori Coons! Thanks for what you are doing for the folks of North Carolina :-)

Maureen Rogers
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Terri E
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You're amazing! Thanks for helping WNC!

Linda Bilton
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Margaret Fowler Porter
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

What a wonderful thing you are doing! Our mountains are so devastated. Bless you for doing this for all the people affected. Blessing, Margaret Fowler Porter Concord, NC

Trish Berruet
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Marsha.

Billy Healy
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

May you be blessed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for being one that "does it" instead of just suggest it!!!

Marlene Holben
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for all you are doing!

50
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you, Marsha and all of those you are helping. You are wonderful and generous.

Lori C
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck Marsha! God bless you and those that have been devastated by the storms!

John and Peg Crowder
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Lisa whitley
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Marius
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Kathleen Peters
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Norlina Kelly
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

