Support for the Spencer family

This July our family got the call no one ever wants, "You need to come now, there's been an accident." We were told by the hospital that my dad, Sean Spencer, was riding his motorcycle and a car made an illegal left turn. The doctors in the trauma unit tried for a week to help him. He never came back to us. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries passing away with his family around him.

The DA in our county hasn't charged the person who hit him because they're waiting on paperwork. Insurances aren't accepting liability, because they need reports. The basic filing paperwork has been held up in county offices. It feels as if we are stuck in time just waiting. We still don't know all the details of what happened that night. Yet the medical bills and past due notices are arriving.

We weren't ready to lose him, and he was certainly not prepared to go either. His snacks are still on the shelf, his art projects left half completed, and rides dreamed up but not taken. There was no financial planning for end of life needs.

For now what we could use help with is funds to help clean up his home. I got quotes from the local garbage service. It looks like about $400 per 40 yard dumpster and that we will need at least 5 of them. There is no sale of property to gather the cost from. I've searched and what I'm coming up with is debt and unpaid balances. It will be all out of pocket.

We would like to use any funds for the clean up on the property, to pay off balances, repairs, funeral services and for the inevitable court fees and filing paperwork to come.

I've never done this before and I'm not sure what this will all cost to get through this. I do know people have asked how they can help, this is it.























