Hurricane Helene Recovery Fund

As we enter this holiday season, let us take a moment to reflect on the many blessings we hold dear. As we sit around our tables giving thanks, let us be mindful of those in North Carolina who lost everything in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Many lost loved ones, their homes, personal belongings, and cherished traditions that will remain a painful memory, deeply affecting them for years to come. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, and, if you are able, extend a hand of support to help them rebuild and find hope this holiday season.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact on North Carolina, SRP’s Critical Response Teams answered the call when the need was greatest. Our incident commanders, helicopter pilots, paramedics, and reconstruction experts brought not only their skills but also their compassion. SRP, alongside Samaritan’s Purse, coordinated the largest civilian airlift operation in our companies’ combined history, making hundreds of helicopter and fixed-wing flights to deliver aid to those in need.

Deliveries included emergency medical supplies, fuel, generators, water, food, heaters, blankets, solar lights, Starlink systems, satellite phones, and much more to support the rebuilding process for those impacted. This video offers a glimpse into the incredible strength and compassion that fueled our efforts. It’s not just about providing aid—it’s about restoring hope in moments of fear and uncertainty. It’s about standing with families who’ve lost everything and showing them they are not alone. The road to recovery is long, but SRP remains committed to saving lives, rebuilding communities, and restoring a sense of normalcy.

We want to thank our supporters, donors, and partners, including Del Bigtree with ICAN for sharing our message on the real news network The Highwire; Samaritan's Purse; Operation BBQ; Elon Musk and Tina Blanco with SAT123.com for the generous donations of Starlinks and satellite phones to the people of North Carolina; General Michael Flynn; Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson for logistical air support; and Skillet for music rights to the song "HERO". Most importantly, a special heartfelt thank you to everyone for their generous donations and prayers that made this operation possible. Your ongoing support ensures that our critical missions can continue in saving lives and restoring communities. We are forever thankful and grateful for your support.

