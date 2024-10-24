Hurricane Helene Recovery Fund

Campaign funds will be received by Strategic Response Partners Inc.
As we enter this holiday season, let us take a moment to reflect on the many blessings we hold dear. As we sit around our tables giving thanks, let us be mindful of those in North Carolina who lost everything in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Many lost loved ones, their homes, personal belongings, and cherished traditions that will remain a painful memory, deeply affecting them for years to come. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, and, if you are able, extend a hand of support to help them rebuild and find hope this holiday season.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact on North Carolina, SRP’s Critical Response Teams answered the call when the need was greatest. Our incident commanders, helicopter pilots, paramedics, and reconstruction experts brought not only their skills but also their compassion. SRP, alongside Samaritan’s Purse, coordinated the largest civilian airlift operation in our companies’ combined history, making hundreds of helicopter and fixed-wing flights to deliver aid to those in need.
Deliveries included emergency medical supplies, fuel, generators, water, food, heaters, blankets, solar lights, Starlink systems, satellite phones, and much more to support the rebuilding process for those impacted. This video offers a glimpse into the incredible strength and compassion that fueled our efforts. It’s not just about providing aid—it’s about restoring hope in moments of fear and uncertainty. It’s about standing with families who’ve lost everything and showing them they are not alone. The road to recovery is long, but SRP remains committed to saving lives, rebuilding communities, and restoring a sense of normalcy.
We want to thank our supporters, donors, and partners, including Del Bigtree with ICAN for sharing our message on the real news network The Highwire; Samaritan's Purse; Operation BBQ; Elon Musk and Tina Blanco with SAT123.com for the generous donations of Starlinks and satellite phones to the people of North Carolina; General Michael Flynn; Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson for logistical air support; and Skillet for music rights to the song "HERO". Most importantly, a special heartfelt thank you to everyone for their generous donations and prayers that made this operation possible. Your ongoing support ensures that our critical missions can continue in saving lives and restoring communities. We are forever thankful and grateful for your support.
If you would like to donate to our ongoing Disaster Recovery Fund that allows us to continue doing this work go to: https://www.givesendgo.com/SRP
To see some of our past deployments click HERE
This is a Christmas gift for 2 friends of ours. Much love & gratitude to Steve Slepcevic & his associates. God bless you all!
Thank you for your courage and dedication!
May God bless you and all the people you are helping!
Appreciate your readying us all for forthcoming problems in our beloved Country !! thanks for being in the thick of any disaster & your organization's humanitarian commitment !!
Praying for you and everyone in need.
Thank you all for being the boots on the ground and by air. I'm praying for your mission and safety for your team. God is Almighty! Isaiah 6:8
November 22nd, 2024
As we enter this holiday season, let us take a moment to reflect on the many blessings we hold dear. As we sit around our tables giving thanks, let us be mindful of those in North Carolina who lost everything in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Many lost loved ones, their homes, personal belongings, and cherished traditions that will remain a painful memory, deeply affecting them for years to come. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, and, if you are able, extend a hand of support to help them rebuild and find hope this holiday season.
We want to thank our supporters, donors, and partners, including Del Bigtree with ICAN for sharing our message on the real news network The Highwire; Samaritan's Purse; Operation BBQ; Elon Musk and Tina Blanco with SAT123.com for the generous donations of Starlinks and satellite phones to the people of North Carolina; General Michael Flynn; Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson for logistical air support; and Skillet for music rights to the song "HERO". Most importantly, a special heartfelt thank you to everyone for their generous donations and prayers that made this operation possible. Your ongoing support ensures that our critical missions can continue in saving lives and restoring communities. We are forever thankful and grateful for your support.
Hurricane Helene Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t84pQ-PNpSY
October 24th, 2024
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact on North Carolina, SRP’s Critical Response Teams answered the call when the need was greatest. Our incident commanders, helicopter pilots, and paramedics not only brought their skills but also their compassion. SRP alongside Samaritan’s Purse has coordinated the largest civilian airlift operation in our companies combined history, making hundreds of helicopter and fixed-wing flights to deliver aid to hurting people. Deliveries have included Emergency Medical Supplies, Fuel, Generators, Water, Food, Heaters, Blankets, Solar Lights, Starlink systems, Satellite Phones and much much more.
This video offers a glimpse into the incredible strength and compassion that fueled our efforts. It’s not just about providing aid—it’s about restoring hope in moments of fear and uncertainty. It’s about standing with families who’ve lost everything and showing them they are not alone. The road to recovery is long, but SRP remains committed to saving lives, rebuilding communities and restoring a sense of normalcy.
We want to thank our supporters, donors, and partners including ICAN, Samaritan's Purse, Operation BBQ, The Satellite Phone Store, General Michael Flynn and Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson. Most importantly a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their generous donations and prayers that made this operation possible. Your ongoing support ensures that our critical missions can continue. May God continue to richly bless you and your families.
If you would like to donate to our ongoing Disaster Recovery Fund that allows us to continue doing this work, go to: https://www.givesendgo.com/SRP
To see some of our past deployments click HERE
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.