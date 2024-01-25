2024 Summerville Royal Family Kids Camp

Foster children have been abused and neglected and frequently miss out on the rich experience of a loving family. Many foster parents do their very best but these precious children need more.



It’s our desire to share God’s love with His children who have suffered abuse and neglect in the best way we know how. We invest our time, energy and financial resources to make this amazing week happen for foster children in the LowCountry and throughout South Carolina. Won't you prayerfully support this ministry?

