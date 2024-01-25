2024 Summerville Royal Family Kids Camp

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $5,846
Campaign funds will be received by Summerville Royal Family Kids Camp
Foster children have been abused and neglected and frequently miss out on the rich experience of a loving family. Many foster parents do their very best but these precious children need more.
It’s our desire to share God’s love with His children who have suffered abuse and neglect in the best way we know how. We invest our time, energy and financial resources to make this amazing week happen for foster children in the LowCountry and throughout South Carolina. Won't you prayerfully support this ministry?
Luke 12:34
On behalf of Calvary Chapel Summerville for RFK
Thanks to Michelle Mccomas and her crew, and clients for their support of our campers. What a blessing.
Psalms 10:14
"Thank you so much for sponsoring our campers. " By Charlie Peterson
James 2: 14-17
Jesus bless! Thank you all so much for all that you do!
May the campers experience the love of Jesus
Thank you for all that you all do! Jesus bless!
In honor of the mom I wish every kid could have.
This grant is provided by the Giver Army "Pro-Life" Cause. We pray that these programs for foster kids will impact many in incredibly positive ways. Philippians 4:19
