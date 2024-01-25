Campaign Image

2024 Summerville Royal Family Kids Camp

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $5,846

Campaign created by Charlie Peterson

Campaign funds will be received by Summerville Royal Family Kids Camp

Foster children have been abused and neglected and frequently miss out on the rich experience of a loving family.  Many foster parents do their very best but these precious children need more.

It’s our desire to share God’s love with His children who have suffered abuse and neglect in the best way we know how.  We invest our time, energy and financial resources to make this amazing week happen for foster children in the LowCountry and throughout South Carolina.  Won't you prayerfully support this ministry?

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 34.00 USD
26 days ago

Jesus bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 34.00 USD
1 month ago

Jesus bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 34.00 USD
2 months ago

Jesus bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 34.00 USD
3 months ago

Jesus bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 34.00 USD
4 months ago

Jesus bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 34.00 USD
5 months ago

Jesus bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 230.00 USD
5 months ago

Luke 12:34

Michael Cortright
$ 1000.00 USD
6 months ago

On behalf of Calvary Chapel Summerville for RFK

Mark Preston
$ 700.00 USD
6 months ago

Studio Hair and Nails
$ 1420.00 USD
6 months ago

Thanks to Michelle Mccomas and her crew, and clients for their support of our campers. What a blessing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
6 months ago

Psalms 10:14

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for sponsoring our campers. " By Charlie Peterson

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

James 2: 14-17

Anonymous Giver
$ 34.00 USD
6 months ago

Jesus bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 34.00 USD
6 months ago

Jesus bless! Thank you all so much for all that you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
7 months ago

May the campers experience the love of Jesus

Anonymous Giver
$ 24.00 USD
7 months ago

Thank you for all that you all do! Jesus bless!

MK
$ 150.00 USD
8 months ago

In honor of the mom I wish every kid could have.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

The Giver Army
$ 1000.00 USD
9 months ago

This grant is provided by the Giver Army "Pro-Life" Cause. We pray that these programs for foster kids will impact many in incredibly positive ways. Philippians 4:19

