HELP US GROW SMART Womens Healthcare

Women deserve to know the truth about abortion's risks, complications and causal links on their lifelong healthcare.

I was lied to as a young, scared and vulnerable woman that abortion was no big deal, that there were no risks, or any negatives from abortion's aftermath.

Since starting S.M.A.R.T. Women's Healthcare - Science Matters in Abortion Related Trauma in 2016, we have sought to advance the truth and science about abortion's REAL AFTERMATH! We seek to advance public policy that focuses on HOLISTIC, SCIENCE BASED HEALTHCARE EDUCATION AND PRACTICES. Giving women full disclosure and informed consent that empowers them to make healthy life choices for themselves and their children.

If I had ONE parenting DO OVER, it would be to GIVE LIFE to our first child. The intertwined connection that existed between our child in the womb, neurobiologically, was real! Scientifically that cannot be denied, or proven otherwise!

In fact, there are over 600 worldwide peer reviewed scientific studies confirming the risks, complications and causal links of abortion on women's lifelong health and wholeness. I'm living proof, and for the past 20+ years, since my own healing journey began, I've walked alongside countless women, men, couples and families to reconcile their own abortion, and family loss, of abortion. To get a copy of the most comprehensive research compilation, Complications - Abortion's Impact on Women, go to www.smartwomenshealthcare.com and order your own copy. You can also order the HUSH Documentary and the companion booklet which highlights and details the abortion/breast cancer link, pre-term/pre-mature birth risk for future pregnancies, and the mental health decline, and suicide increase.

Makes one wonder about those who oppose women getting full disclosure and informed consent about abortion's true aftermath would want to withhold such important information, and make pregnancy itself the problem. Perhaps they are more interested in world population control than they truly are about women's lifelong health and wholeness.

We can and must do better the educate and inform the generations coming behind us, and alongside us. I speak to so many young women, and men, who want to know more. They want to better understand these truths. They are hungry for open honest discussion about these very important matters.

S.M.A.R.T. Women's Healthcare's vision and mission is to Forge a science based holistic framework of women's healthcare programs and partnerships to impact education, public policy and the marketplace. We have a constantly growing network of collaborative partners, listed on our website, that are helping us fulfill this vision and mission for a better, more hopeful, healthier and more compassionate world for all of us.

When you devalue the life of one, especially the most innocent and vulnerable in our midst, there is a ripple effect that devalues anyone and everyone that doesn't fit the "mold" that those who control the narrative, media and public policy.

My request for $5000 a month is to hire an administrative assistant at $3200/mo, to help keep track of the growing database of public policy leaders, medical and mental health professionals, professors and teachers, partners, investors, supporters and prayer team God has blessed me with. And to help with travel bills to speak and lobby. Not everyone who asks me to come speak (yes, I do zoom), has the budget to pay for my travels. When I am in person I am able to bring resources as well, to sell and distribute to event attendees.

No matter if you give $5 or $500 we carefully steward every penny. I travel with food sustenance so I don't have to buy airport food or eat out much.

Thank you for your consideration in giving to help us grow the message of truth in science about abortion's real aftermath in a woman's life, relationships, parenting, marriage and beyond. The ripple effect is real!