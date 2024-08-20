Campaign Image

SHERI vs Cancer

 USD $50,000

 USD $11,815

Campaign created by Brittney Cicchetti

Campaign funds will be received by Shasta Millhollin

#SheriStrong #FIGHTcancer #RaceToRemission 

Sheri is facing an incredibly tough battle with cancer, and many have reached out wanting to help. 

As she continues her fight (which includes 15-20 more rounds of chemotherapy), she needs to increase her intake of essential treatments, supplements, and specialist care—many of which aren’t covered by insurance. These vital resources are crucial for her to boost her immune system to be able to endure her aggressive chemotherapy regimen and keep pushing forward to fight for remission. 

This fundraiser is for those who want to support her journey by easing the financial burden of these out-of-pocket expenses. Your kindness can make a difference BIG as Sheri continues her courageous fight.

❤️ Brittney Cicchetti 




Recent Donations
NW Reno Croms
$ 1000.00 USD
20 days ago

Love you Sheri! You are amazing and inspirational! Stay strong!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Tyler v
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you Sherri keep fighting!!

Ethan Eads
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Cheryl Martina
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God Bless you with his strength by wrapping his strong arms around you today & always.

Sam
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

cancer

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep fighting Sheri!

Teresa Nobori
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ann Kannegeisser
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this!! Keep up the fight!!

Rita
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get better soon, Shaina and Tanay

Barbara Morrow
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kathleen Mini
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Acuity Technical Solution
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the good fight Sheri. Our team at Acuity prays for you weekly at our weekly meeting. We know that you are in a fight but we know that you will prevail as you lean upon the Lord Jesus Christ. May you be encouraged as you battle! You are loved by many!

Darrell Brantingham
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Lori and I love you so much! You have given so much to so many for so many years. Now, you are in a real battle and you are such an amazing fighter. You are prevailing and you will prevail. Our prayers are with you!

Valerie Wilkinson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You’ve got this!!

Tom Arstingstall
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You are In our prayers.

Royce n Shannon Starr
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this. Live you

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Love to all of you guys!!!

