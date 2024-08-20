SHERI vs Cancer

#SheriStrong #FIGHTcancer #RaceToRemission

Sheri is facing an incredibly tough battle with cancer, and many have reached out wanting to help.

As she continues her fight (which includes 15-20 more rounds of chemotherapy), she needs to increase her intake of essential treatments, supplements, and specialist care—many of which aren’t covered by insurance. These vital resources are crucial for her to boost her immune system to be able to endure her aggressive chemotherapy regimen and keep pushing forward to fight for remission.



This fundraiser is for those who want to support her journey by easing the financial burden of these out-of-pocket expenses. Your kindness can make a difference BIG as Sheri continues her courageous fight.



❤️ Brittney Cicchetti













