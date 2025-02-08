Campaign Image

Dr Chris Shaw vs UBC

Goal:

 CAD $100,000

Raised:

 CAD $250

Campaign created by Ted Kuntz

Campaign funds will be received by Ted Kuntz

Dr Chris Shaw vs UBC

Background

Dr. Christopher Shaw is a Canadian neuroscientist and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of British Columbia, Canada.  Dr Shaw is an internationally recognized expert on aluminum toxicity and its potential role in neurological diseases.  

In 2021, Dr. Shaw was suspended from his position with the University of British Columbia for exercising his ethical and legal right to refuse the mRNA injections. His suspension extended until May 2023. 

Dr. Shaw has filed a lawsuit against UBC using the services of Umar Sheikh of Sheikh Law.

How You Can Help 

Initiating a lawsuit, together with all of the discovery aspects is a costly undertaking.

Any donations received will be used to pay for the legal action. Funds remaining at the conclusion of the legal action will be used to support other investigators facing similar actions, and/or donated to an appropriate agency committed to defending our rights and freedoms.


Recent Donations
Show:
MZ
$ 200.00 CAD
26 minutes ago

Honoured to contribute to this campaign. Science should always be discussed, debated, and open to new perspectives. What has happened to Dr. Shaw is a disgrace. We all need to work to correct this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Godspeed Dr. Shaw

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo