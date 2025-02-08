Dr Chris Shaw vs UBC

Goal:
CAD $100,000
Raised:
CAD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Ted Kuntz
Background
Dr. Christopher Shaw is a Canadian neuroscientist and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of British Columbia, Canada. Dr Shaw is an internationally recognized expert on aluminum toxicity and its potential role in neurological diseases.
In 2021, Dr. Shaw was suspended from his position with the University of British Columbia for exercising his ethical and legal right to refuse the mRNA injections. His suspension extended until May 2023.
How You Can Help
Initiating a lawsuit, together with all of the discovery aspects is a costly undertaking.
Any donations received will be used to pay for the legal action. Funds remaining at the conclusion of the legal action will be used to support other investigators facing similar actions, and/or donated to an appropriate agency committed to defending our rights and freedoms.
Honoured to contribute to this campaign. Science should always be discussed, debated, and open to new perspectives. What has happened to Dr. Shaw is a disgrace. We all need to work to correct this.
Godspeed Dr. Shaw
