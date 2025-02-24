Royal Rangers Missionettes Mongolia Missions Trip

We are so excited to be able to go on this missions trip to Mongolia this July 2025! Our original plans were canceled in 2020 due to COVID, and we've waited 5 years for our opportunity to come again. We look forward to going to Mongolia to minister to 150 to 200 children ages 6 to 18! What a blessing to be able to minister to the younger generations and tell them all about Jesus! Your love, support and prayers are greatly appreciated! Every donation counts towards making this mission possible!

Thank you in advance for your help! We are truly grateful and excited to have the opportunity to go on this missions trip to Mongolia and share the love of Jesus. Your prayers, support, and encouragement mean so much to us and we are deeply thankful for your kindness and generosity. Thank you for being a part of this journey with us!











