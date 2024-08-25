SGGM exists to bring Jesus to the nations. Your gift helps us do this. You can find us at www.sggm.world and on our Rumble and YouTube channels for prophetic updates from the Lord and daily devotionals.

The following is what the Lord spoke to us about SGGM:

"The point of SGGM is to host a movement of the Spirit of God. In this ‘model,’ the fivefold ministry will be the government of the Church. Those who govern will be the servants of all, and they will not ‘lord it over the congregants’ as is done today.

This is a movement of disciples who go out. This is a movement where Jesus Christ is central and most importantly, where the Spirit of Christ is lifted high! In this movement, FAITH is spelled RISK and risk is spelled ACTION! Working for the Lord, in obedience to the Spirit is normal, and laziness and pew-sitting are very rare indeed.

‘What church do you belong to?' This question will fade into the denomination era and will not be used anymore, at least not in the way it is now. People will either be members of The Universal Church, or not. And those who are Spirit-filled will know each other by the Spirit of God.

During this time, every prayer ever prayed for the Church will be fulfilled. All of the saints who ever desired to see a spotless bride for the Lord of All will see their prayers come to fruition during this time! Amen."

