Supporting Catholic Missions in East Africa

Monthly Goal:
KES 1,297,151
Total Raised:
KES 206,843
Raised this month:
KES 3,000
Campaign funds will be received by Mellen Kwamboka Mwancha
Hello. Fr. Francis is a missionary Priest covering the countries of Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, and South Sudan. He is hoping to purchase a plot of land on the main road in the capital city of Kampala in Uganda. He hopes to build a parish chapel on this lot to serve the faithful. This lot cost is $27,190.
Please note: Donations will be entered as Kenyan Shilling. A search on Google will give you a current exchange rate. For example: 'What is $20 in Kenyan Shilling?' This search will return a result of the exact current conversion in Dollars.
Fr. Francis is also in great need of funds to bring sacraments to the faithful in East Africa. He builds chapels and offers the Mass and all the sacraments to the faithful, traveling by motorcycle taxi or bus even to the hardest areas to reach. He is the only priest on this mission circuit at this time. He is working to support the spiritual and temporal needs of two convents. One is Our Lady Queen of All Angels Priory and Convent in Kenya. These are Franciscan sisters of St. Francis of Assisi. He is also developing a small convent in Uganda with one sister and four aspirants called Our Lady Queen of All Angels. These are Sisters of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Father Francis is Ugandan and this campaign must use a Kenyan Bank account. For this reason all funds will be sent directly sent to the secretary for Father Francis in Kenya. Her name is Mellen Kwamboka Mwancha. Thank you.
May God Bless you for your Charity.
Please ask the sisters to pray and sacrifice for a Protestant soul that we are working on.
Please ask the sisters to pray for conversions in Spirit, Wisconsin, USA.
January 4th, 2025
We were from the island where we will be going to celebrate Mass soon God willing.
January 4th, 2025
Arriving to port.
January 4th, 2025
Today is the outing with children of our parish in Kampala Uganda. We visited the place where the first missionaries stopped from the boat on their arrival to East Africa from Europe.
December 15th, 2024
Fr. Francis Sam out of the small semi permanent house now the convent before to begin confessions and Mass, as you can see on the right side there is a shade that's what we have set up with poles and polythene sheets to make a shade for the prayers and Mass. First we need your prayers,and secondly your support so that we can set up strong templary chapel which will help us to have our prayers with out being disturbed by rain.
December 15th, 2024
Sister in front of the small semi permanent house acting as Our SSPX-MC convent of Our Lady queen of All Angels in migori. This is after Mass today the 13th December 2024.
December 15th, 2024
Fr. Francis Sam Niwagaba with Sisters and some of our faithfuls after Mass and catechism in the convent, the reality is we don't have a chapel we do have our Masses and catechism classes outside in the shade as you can see, even today it rained and we were not disturbed by the rain during Mass.
We are praying to Almighty God to bless us with people to support us to set up a strong templary chapel where we will not be disturbed by rain during Mass and catechism. To set up the a strong templary shade and chairs we need about $2500 this will help us to set up a chapel that will last abit longer while we struggle for the permanent chapel.
December 15th, 2024
Celebrating Mass for one secondly school once a month reason being that this school is far in the boarder of Tanzania and sometimes I don't have means of transport reach these poor souls daily.
December 3rd, 2024
I'm now in Kibeho. These girls will be joining our convent in Rwanda after being formed in Uganda And one man will be joining us as a seminarian.
November 25th, 2024
From Fr. Francis.
I do celebrities Mass for children every evening.
There are about 6 children coming for prayers with and without the permission of their parents. They just say that they are going to Father's church to sing for Mary and Jesus.
November 15th, 2024
That is the apostolate I've done today since morning and have just returned back to the base after traveling long distances.on motorbike
November 15th, 2024
November 15th, 2024
Visiting the Franciscan sisters of St Francis Assisi convent in Kenya.
November 15th, 2024
Message from Fr. Francis:
' This place we rent it 40 dollars to be able to celebrate Mass in kisii.and this was because the number is becoming Big and bigger and couldn't fit in our former place'
The people comes from very far to gather in this place to learn the traditional Catholic good faith and morals.when ever I come to visit kisii.every first week of the month and last Sunday of the month.
November 10th, 2024
Message from Fr. Francis:
'This school is in Kenya and I travel for 26 hrs to reach the place. My great challenge is that I lack bus tickets to visit these innocent souls to teach catechism and to celebrate Mass for them. I do visit them twice a month the first week and the last week. Pray for me to get people of good heart to support me for this need to be able to save these innocent children like that we will have good traditional Catholic priests and religious and future beautiful Catholic Church.'
