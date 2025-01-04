Supporting Catholic Missions in East Africa

Hello. Fr. Francis is a missionary Priest covering the countries of Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, and South Sudan. He is hoping to purchase a plot of land on the main road in the capital city of Kampala in Uganda. He hopes to build a parish chapel on this lot to serve the faithful. This lot cost is $27,190.

Please note : Donations will be entered as Kenyan Shilling. A search on Google will give you a current exchange rate. For example: 'What is $20 in Kenyan Shilling?' This search will return a result of the exact current conversion in Dollars.

Fr. Francis is also in great need of funds to bring sacraments to the faithful in East Africa. He builds chapels and offers the Mass and all the sacraments to the faithful, traveling by motorcycle taxi or bus even to the hardest areas to reach. He is the only priest on this mission circuit at this time. He is working to support the spiritual and temporal needs of two convents. One is Our Lady Queen of All Angels Priory and Convent in Kenya. These are Franciscan sisters of St. Francis of Assisi. He is also developing a small convent in Uganda with one sister and four aspirants called Our Lady Queen of All Angels. These are Sisters of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Father Francis is Ugandan and this campaign must use a Kenyan Bank account. For this reason all funds will be sent directly sent to the secretary for Father Francis in Kenya. Her name is Mellen Kwamboka Mwancha. Thank you.

May God Bless you for your Charity.



