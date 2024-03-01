Courts of Courage Taking Back Our Nation

***BY DEFAULT, names and their associated donations will not be disclosed publicly. ****

A Call to Uphold the Pillars of Our Nation's Foundation: Support Our Legal Campaign for Justice and Freedom and Ensuring the Judicial System starts working for the people.

In a time when the very foundations of our democratic republic are under scrutiny, the urgency to protect the rights and liberties that define us has never been more critical. Today, we stand at the precipice of a series of legal battles that could very well shape the future of our nation. Our mission is to champion the cause of justice through the courts, focusing on critical issues that impact us all: elections, parental rights, and the general grievance doctrine, alongside pivotal federal cases addressing elections and censorship.

As we prepare to present three Supreme Court cases (another two post-circuit) and two significant federal cases, we are reminded that pursuing justice is not a path walked alone. Still, it is a journey made possible by the collective strength and support of those who believe in the power of change. These cases are not just legal challenges; they embody our shared values and the principles underpinning the foundations of our nation.

Elections



Our fight in the courts aims to ensure that every vote is counted and that the electoral process reflects the people's will. In both (both SCOTUS and FEDERAL CASES)

Parental Rights

The heartbeat of America was and always will be FAMILIES. There is an unwavering belief in the sanctity of family and the rights of parents to make decisions that are in the best interest of their children. Our Supreme Court case on parental rights will finally be able to UNDO decades of terrible case law and enumerate those innate rights that belong to parents that have been usurped by awful case law for too long. (6th Circuit Appeal - moot result- challenging the law)

General Grievance Doctrine

We are challenging the limitations on who can bring lawsuits to court, fighting for the right of individuals to seek redress and accountability through the judiciary. This doctrine is crucial for ensuring that grievances can be addressed and justice can be pursued without undue barriers. (SCOTUS 5th Circuit Appeal ), Writs (OH, GA, FL, LA, +++)

Censorship

In federal cases, we stand firm against censorship that stifles free speech and inhibits the free exchange of ideas- this is not how a nation of the people by the people should operate. Our legal action aims to preserve the right to speak, write, and think freely in a society that values diversity of thought. (FEDERAL FILING)





These cases are all crafted by an ARMY of Consulting Attorneys who work and consult with the Mendenhall firm. The Amicus Brief was expensive because we paid for the best. Printing alone was $5,000! We're on a path that's bold and filled with formidable obstacles. But our deep belief in justice and truth drives us to keep going. We're reaching out for your help in this crucial fight. Any help you can give, no matter how small, is vital in protecting the values that unite us. Whether you can donate, spread the word, or stand with us in spirit, know that every effort you make is essential to our shared quest for justice.

After every filing, we will hold a space with the lead litigating attorney, Warner Mendenhall, to discuss the filing and answer questions. We will let you know if there is anything the public can contribute to the filings (i.e., Affidavit / supporting documents, etc). These cases are being filed in the names of various US Citizens that have fought and successfully got a position of solid litigation success, many others (including me) fell short on some, but where others fail, others succeed, and that is what matters as their win is OUR win.

Our Next two filings (that may have happened depending on the time you read this or will be occurring in the next seven days) are both for the United States Supreme Court.

Jerusalem vs . State (SOL). : General Grievance / Election Machines (5th Circuit Appeal)

Maras vs Mayfield Schools: Parental Rights Enumeration of Rights (6th Circuit Appeal (moot due to time)

In the works,

Elections in 5th, 7th, and 9th circuits.(SCOTUS APPEALS and CIRCUIT APPEAL)

Voting Machine Writs and State filings (OH, GA, FL, LA, +++)

Censorship vs. YOUTUBE - target filing APRIL 2024. (STATE/FEDERAL)





If you can chip in, that would be fantastic, if you can't I know God will provide regardless.



















