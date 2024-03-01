Courts of Courage Taking Back Our Nation

Campaign funds will be received by Terpsehore Maras
A Call to Uphold the Pillars of Our Nation's Foundation: Support Our Legal Campaign for Justice and Freedom and Ensuring the Judicial System starts working for the people.
In a time when the very foundations of our democratic republic are under scrutiny, the urgency to protect the rights and liberties that define us has never been more critical. Today, we stand at the precipice of a series of legal battles that could very well shape the future of our nation. Our mission is to champion the cause of justice through the courts, focusing on critical issues that impact us all: elections, parental rights, and the general grievance doctrine, alongside pivotal federal cases addressing elections and censorship.
As we prepare to present three Supreme Court cases (another two post-circuit) and two significant federal cases, we are reminded that pursuing justice is not a path walked alone. Still, it is a journey made possible by the collective strength and support of those who believe in the power of change. These cases are not just legal challenges; they embody our shared values and the principles underpinning the foundations of our nation.
Elections
Our fight in the courts aims to ensure that every vote is counted and that the electoral process reflects the people's will. In both (both SCOTUS and FEDERAL CASES)
Parental Rights
The heartbeat of America was and always will be FAMILIES. There is an unwavering belief in the sanctity of family and the rights of parents to make decisions that are in the best interest of their children. Our Supreme Court case on parental rights will finally be able to UNDO decades of terrible case law and enumerate those innate rights that belong to parents that have been usurped by awful case law for too long. (6th Circuit Appeal - moot result- challenging the law)
General Grievance Doctrine
We are challenging the limitations on who can bring lawsuits to court, fighting for the right of individuals to seek redress and accountability through the judiciary. This doctrine is crucial for ensuring that grievances can be addressed and justice can be pursued without undue barriers. (SCOTUS 5th Circuit Appeal ), Writs (OH, GA, FL, LA, +++)
Censorship
In federal cases, we stand firm against censorship that stifles free speech and inhibits the free exchange of ideas- this is not how a nation of the people by the people should operate. Our legal action aims to preserve the right to speak, write, and think freely in a society that values diversity of thought. (FEDERAL FILING)
These cases are all crafted by an ARMY of Consulting Attorneys who work and consult with the Mendenhall firm. The Amicus Brief was expensive because we paid for the best. Printing alone was $5,000! We're on a path that's bold and filled with formidable obstacles. But our deep belief in justice and truth drives us to keep going. We're reaching out for your help in this crucial fight. Any help you can give, no matter how small, is vital in protecting the values that unite us. Whether you can donate, spread the word, or stand with us in spirit, know that every effort you make is essential to our shared quest for justice.
After every filing, we will hold a space with the lead litigating attorney, Warner Mendenhall, to discuss the filing and answer questions. We will let you know if there is anything the public can contribute to the filings (i.e., Affidavit / supporting documents, etc). These cases are being filed in the names of various US Citizens that have fought and successfully got a position of solid litigation success, many others (including me) fell short on some, but where others fail, others succeed, and that is what matters as their win is OUR win.
Our Next two filings (that may have happened depending on the time you read this or will be occurring in the next seven days) are both for the United States Supreme Court.
Jerusalem vs . State (SOL). : General Grievance / Election Machines (5th Circuit Appeal)
Maras vs Mayfield Schools: Parental Rights Enumeration of Rights (6th Circuit Appeal (moot due to time)
In the works,
Elections in 5th, 7th, and 9th circuits.(SCOTUS APPEALS and CIRCUIT APPEAL)
Voting Machine Writs and State filings (OH, GA, FL, LA, +++)
Censorship vs. YOUTUBE - target filing APRIL 2024. (STATE/FEDERAL)
May 6th, 2024
This case is ONE of TWO cases pertaining to parental rights and mask mandate. This case was filed as an APPEAL to the sixth circuit court decision citing MOOTNESS since the federal court took over 1.5 yrs. to come to a decision. RUNNING OUT CLOCKS.
Thank you for fighting with me. In an effort to allow parents to assert their childrens' civil liberties is important without the need for an attorney is imperative.
April 22nd, 2024
The Supreme Court declined to consider their appeal, making it official with an order on April 22, 2024.
Legal experts had predicted this outcome, citing well-established legal precedent and the court’s low acceptance rate for cases.
People often seek clarity on how the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) decides which cases to hear. It’s essential to recognize that SCOTUS selects cases not merely to resolve individual disputes but as instruments to shape legal precedent. When a case becomes a tool for establishing or clarifying law, it captures the Court’s attention.
During conference hearings, where justices deliberate behind closed doors, they assess the merits of each case. However, immediate conferencing doesn’t guarantee a thorough review. Sometimes, due to time constraints, justices rely on case summaries rather than delving into every page of the record.
Now, let us turn our gaze to our own case—the Jerusalem matter scheduled for May 9, 2024. The justices have ample time to immerse themselves in its intricacies. This case poses a specific question, one that resonates deeply. We fervently hope that God guides our path and grants us a hearing.
Remember, setbacks do not equate to defeat. Each challenge we face brings us closer to our desired outcome. In the arena of justice, victory lies not only in favorable judgments but also in the courage to fight against the odds.
Kari Lake and her dedicated team have taught us resilience. They exemplify the spirit of unwavering battle, even when the odds seem insurmountable. We fight, not because we expect unbroken success, but because we trust that God is by our side. If He is with us, who can stand against us?
May our pursuit of justice continue, fueled by faith and fortified by the knowledge that every effort brings us nearer to our goal. 🏛️🌟🙏
REMEMBER TO PRAY !
March 13th, 2024
Jerusalem vs State of Louisiana was filed on March 8,2024.
The next case will be the mask mandate case being filed at SCOTUS for parental rights.
Then after that another elections case at SCOTUS that is focusing in on CIS Security and Konech which is in a circuit court atm.
Thank you for your contributions for these cases. There are many man hours and many legal minds and lawyers attached to these filings to make them laser Focused for maximum efficacy.
Thank you!
