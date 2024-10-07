Disaster Relief

Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $32,922
Campaign funds will be received by Lewis Herms
With the devastation brought on by recent events combined with the lack of timely response and outright obstruction from the Federal Government we are raising funds that we can take use of immediately to help preserve life and property of fellow Americans regardless of their political affiliation. Massive prayer is needed as well.
Funds are being used for:
Emergency items
Food
Blankets
Excavation equipment and tools
Safety Items
Aviation Tools
Housing
HRD (Cadaver Dogs)
and much, much more!
We The People make the difference in times of need.
God Bless Us All!
Thank you for working so hard for all the victims of the hurricane. I'm praying for them.
God bless and help thr people of the southeast, who have been devastated by this storm.
Sending love and help for you in this situation. God bless you all.
For RV
RV! Lewis, thanks for being our line to these people in need. It’s nice to be able to give and know that it’s actually reaching those in need.
For RV
Donation to the family of 6 talked about during today’s Q&
For R V
May God bless and keep you safe and help you find happiness, good health, and peace of mind.
help with RV
For RV / Hurricane relief for homeless mom in tent
God bless those who help others in need. Screw Big Government!
May God bless you all.
Wwg1wga Thank you for helping after the floods.
Thank you for your courage and determination to get the truth out so more can realize that the government is NOT for us. May God continue to prosper your ministry.
Thank you for your service.
god bless all those affected by this horrendous nonsense and god bless those on the ground helping.
