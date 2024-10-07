Disaster Relief

With the devastation brought on by recent events combined with the lack of timely response and outright obstruction from the Federal Government we are raising funds that we can take use of immediately to help preserve life and property of fellow Americans regardless of their political affiliation. Massive prayer is needed as well.

Funds are being used for:

Emergency items

Food

Blankets

Excavation equipment and tools

Safety Items

Aviation Tools

Housing

HRD (Cadaver Dogs)



and much, much more!

We The People make the difference in times of need.



God Bless Us All!

