Disaster Relief

With the devastation brought on by recent events combined with the lack of timely response and outright obstruction from the Federal Government we are raising funds that we can take use of immediately to help preserve life and property of fellow Americans regardless of their political affiliation. Massive prayer is needed as well.

Funds are being used for:

Emergency items

Food

Blankets

Excavation equipment and tools

Safety Items

Aviation Tools

Housing

HRD (Cadaver Dogs)

and much, much more!

We The People make the difference in times of need.

God Bless Us All!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Judi
$ 300.00 USD
19 days ago

Thank you for working so hard for all the victims of the hurricane. I'm praying for them.

For Karena
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Alicia Weigle
$ 30.00 USD
22 days ago

God bless and help thr people of the southeast, who have been devastated by this storm.

Teresa D
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and help for you in this situation. God bless you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

For RV

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

RV! Lewis, thanks for being our line to these people in need. It’s nice to be able to give and know that it’s actually reaching those in need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

For RV

RV
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Donation to the family of 6 talked about during today’s Q&

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

For R V

Patricia W Russell
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless and keep you safe and help you find happiness, good health, and peace of mind.

Linda M
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

help with RV

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

For RV / Hurricane relief for homeless mom in tent

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless those who help others in need. Screw Big Government!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you all.

Gairn
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wwg1wga Thank you for helping after the floods.

J Dickerman
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for your courage and determination to get the truth out so more can realize that the government is NOT for us. May God continue to prosper your ministry.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for your service.

hurricane helene
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

god bless all those affected by this horrendous nonsense and god bless those on the ground helping.

