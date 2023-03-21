Campaign Image

Screw Big Gov

Raised:

 USD $25,601

Campaign created by Lewis Herms

Campaign funds will be received by SBG Industries, INC

Screw Big Gov

Why SBG?

Screw Big Gov is dedicated to exposing and taking down the evil Globalist Cabal.

Big Pharma, Big Food, Educators, Politicians, and Uniformed Men and Women have no place in a FREEDOM LOVING society unless they put "We The People" 1st!

GOD has already WON this battle but we must do some work to reap the harvest!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Don't let anyone forget how these people have been mistreated!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sherrie Bradford
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

For hurricane survivors, they shall not be forgotten.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Lewis for everything you do and for being who you are. Use for hurricane relief efforts or however you see fit.

E H Hardt
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Hurricane victims. N.C and Tennessee, God bless and prayers for all !

Charles Connie
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Hurricane/ Tennessee Please We live on fixed incomes but we are moved to help our Brethren. Bless you for all you do and we wish this was more. We donated a little last month and hope to again. Be safe and be Blessed

For hurricane victims
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks Lewis for setting up this site. Sending you and all the victims of weather warfare prayers. May they stand strong in the knowledge that their stories will be told to the world. Hang in there and fight like heck to rebuild your homes and lives that were destroyed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

For Helene Survivors

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

For Hurricane Helene Survivors

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

It is amazing what you are doing for people and the humanity. You are an angel.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Blessings to all the volunteers and victims of the hurricane.

Kim Fasy
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

To Lewis and his family. Thanks for all you do. Much Love, Prayers, and Blessings, Kim Fasy

Sherrie Bradford
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

For material goods for those affected by Hurricane Helene. Also sending energies of love and comfort for all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless your efforts, SBG and Lewis and family

Laura Marquardt
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Hurricane Helene North Carolina

KenockeeGuy
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Pray for these folks.

Craig Lang
$ 170.00 USD
3 months ago

PatriotVE
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Hurricane Helene North Carolina

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo