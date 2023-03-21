Raised:
USD $25,601
Campaign funds will be received by SBG Industries, INC
Why SBG?
Screw Big Gov is dedicated to exposing and taking down the evil Globalist Cabal.
Big Pharma, Big Food, Educators, Politicians, and Uniformed Men and Women have no place in a FREEDOM LOVING society unless they put "We The People" 1st!
GOD has already WON this battle but we must do some work to reap the harvest!
Don't let anyone forget how these people have been mistreated!
For hurricane survivors, they shall not be forgotten.
God bless you Lewis for everything you do and for being who you are. Use for hurricane relief efforts or however you see fit.
Hurricane victims. N.C and Tennessee, God bless and prayers for all !
Hurricane/ Tennessee Please We live on fixed incomes but we are moved to help our Brethren. Bless you for all you do and we wish this was more. We donated a little last month and hope to again. Be safe and be Blessed
Thanks Lewis for setting up this site. Sending you and all the victims of weather warfare prayers. May they stand strong in the knowledge that their stories will be told to the world. Hang in there and fight like heck to rebuild your homes and lives that were destroyed.
For Helene Survivors
For Hurricane Helene Survivors
It is amazing what you are doing for people and the humanity. You are an angel.
Blessings to all the volunteers and victims of the hurricane.
To Lewis and his family. Thanks for all you do. Much Love, Prayers, and Blessings, Kim Fasy
For material goods for those affected by Hurricane Helene. Also sending energies of love and comfort for all.
God bless your efforts, SBG and Lewis and family
Hurricane Helene North Carolina
Pray for these folks.
Hurricane Helene North Carolina
