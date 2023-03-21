Screw Big Gov

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 26 days ago Don't let anyone forget how these people have been mistreated! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago 0

Sherrie Bradford - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago For hurricane survivors, they shall not be forgotten. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 1 month ago God bless you Lewis for everything you do and for being who you are. Use for hurricane relief efforts or however you see fit. 0

E H Hardt - $ 20.00 USD 2 months ago Hurricane victims. N.C and Tennessee, God bless and prayers for all ! 0

Charles Connie - $ 20.00 USD 2 months ago Hurricane/ Tennessee Please We live on fixed incomes but we are moved to help our Brethren. Bless you for all you do and we wish this was more. We donated a little last month and hope to again. Be safe and be Blessed 0

For hurricane victims - $ 150.00 USD 2 months ago Thanks Lewis for setting up this site. Sending you and all the victims of weather warfare prayers. May they stand strong in the knowledge that their stories will be told to the world. Hang in there and fight like heck to rebuild your homes and lives that were destroyed. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 2 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 2 months ago For Helene Survivors 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 400.00 USD 2 months ago For Hurricane Helene Survivors 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 2 months ago It is amazing what you are doing for people and the humanity. You are an angel. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 250.00 USD 3 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 3 months ago Blessings to all the volunteers and victims of the hurricane. 1

Kim Fasy - $ 100.00 USD 3 months ago To Lewis and his family. Thanks for all you do. Much Love, Prayers, and Blessings, Kim Fasy 0

Sherrie Bradford - $ 100.00 USD 3 months ago For material goods for those affected by Hurricane Helene. Also sending energies of love and comfort for all. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 3 months ago God bless your efforts, SBG and Lewis and family 0

Laura Marquardt - $ 100.00 USD 3 months ago Hurricane Helene North Carolina 0

KenockeeGuy - $ 100.00 USD 3 months ago Pray for these folks. 0

Craig Lang - $ 170.00 USD 3 months ago 0

PatriotVE - $ 100.00 USD 3 months ago Hurricane Helene North Carolina 0