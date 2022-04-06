Support Pastor Shelley SBC

Jonathan married his wife, Keri, in 2009 and they have five children, Clayton, Jaxon, Abi Jean, James, and Ellie. Jonathan was raised in a Christian home and saved at age five. In 2016, Jonathan moved to Faithful Word Baptist Church to train to be a pastor. In 2018, Pastor Shelley was sent to start Pure Words Baptist Church in Houston, TX. In 2019, Pastor Shelley took on the pastorate of Stedfast Baptist Church in addition to Pure Words Baptist Church.



Jonathan’s vision for Stedfast Baptist Church in Fort Worth, TX is to reach the entire Dallas / Fort Worth area with the gospel, train soulwinners, develop and send out evangelists and pastors, and reach foreign countries with the gospel.

