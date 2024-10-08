Street Artist Sabo's Legal Defense

My name is Sabo, I'm known as a Conservative Guerrilla Artist.

The point of this campaign is to help cover legal expenses due to some art that highlighted the illegal mass migration into Denver and Aurora, Colorado. Let's just say the art really pissed some so local politicians from the Police Chief, Mayor, all the way up to the Governor.



The past couple of months were spent somewhat laying low and it seems work will have to be scaled back a bit for a short while. Your donations will help me get over this temporary hiatus and help cover legal fees. That's not to say I won't be creating art, it's just not going to be as "adventurous" as I would like out on the street, at least for now.

Your donation will help support my studio and future art projects. These projects often times require flights, car rentals, hotel costs and of coarse art expenses. Other future expenses I foresee include the publishing of a 230 page book of my art throughout the years and wrapping up a documentary that has been in the works for a number of years now. I assure you the book and the documentary are going to be awesome.

Thank you for considering me and your help is much appreciated. I hope to see you out on the street. ;)