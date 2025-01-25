Mission Trips Fund

Hi everyone!

Last semester was my first semester at Missouri State. I am currently in the Construction Management program and it has been amazing! During my time at MSU I have been blessed with new friends and fellowship! At the start of the school year, I joined a student ministry organization called Chi Alpha. Chi Alpha bring MSU students to live a life in a strong relationship with Jesus through prayer, worship, fellowship, and mission. This year I have been blessed to partake in two missions trips. The first mission trip is to Denver, CO. In Denver we will be working with the Denver Dream Center, serving the homeless and others in need in the community. We will be supporting those in need with prayer, fellowship, and essential needs. The second mission is to Jamaica. In Jamaica, we will be working along side the teen drug and alcohol abuse program to serve those in need and bring them to live a life with Jesus. I am very excited to share the good news of Jesus Christ and help others in need.

Thank you all very much for reading and supporting! If you cannot give, we would all appreciate prayers over our mission team!