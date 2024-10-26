Campaign Image

Ryder’s Fight

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $570

Campaign created by Nikita Wells

Campaign funds will be received by Nikita Wells

Ryder’s Fight

Ryder is a 5 year old who has a very severe type of Epilepsy. We are currently under under care of doctors who are a 3.5 hour flight from home. Ryder is currently under testing to see if he will need surgery to hopefully make his seizures tolerable or non existent. This will require multiple trips and stays in Washington. Things we will require while on these trips are Food, A rental Car and Hotels. Our insurance covers flights. We are asking for any help to help our son. I am unable to work due to taking care of him. And every penny we make goes towards bills incase we have to have time where my husband is unable to work. 
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
11 months ago

The Proctors r praying for ur family

Anonymous Giver
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
11 months ago

Keep strong momma! Sending love and healing prayers to you, Anthony and your little fighter.

Anonymous Giver
11 months ago

Updates

Ryder Update 10/25/24

October 26th, 2024

We found out today that Ryder will need Major Brain Surgery in the near future. This Surgery will be in Seattle. We do not have definite dates as of yet. 

We have housing taken care of for this trip, and flights for Ryder and I. My husband is going with us to be there for the Surgery so we will need to pay for his flights. (Insurance only covers for one parent),Transportation while out of state and food while down there. Aswell as during this time I will be out of work. And that means not all of our bills will be covered. 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo