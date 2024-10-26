Ryder’s Fight

Ryder is a 5 year old who has a very severe type of Epilepsy. We are currently under under care of doctors who are a 3.5 hour flight from home. Ryder is currently under testing to see if he will need surgery to hopefully make his seizures tolerable or non existent. This will require multiple trips and stays in Washington. Things we will require while on these trips are Food, A rental Car and Hotels. Our insurance covers flights. We are asking for any help to help our son. I am unable to work due to taking care of him. And every penny we make goes towards bills incase we have to have time where my husband is unable to work.