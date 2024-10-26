Ryder’s Fight

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $570
Campaign funds will be received by Nikita Wells
The Proctors r praying for ur family
Keep strong momma! Sending love and healing prayers to you, Anthony and your little fighter.
October 26th, 2024
We found out today that Ryder will need Major Brain Surgery in the near future. This Surgery will be in Seattle. We do not have definite dates as of yet.
We have housing taken care of for this trip, and flights for Ryder and I. My husband is going with us to be there for the Surgery so we will need to pay for his flights. (Insurance only covers for one parent),Transportation while out of state and food while down there. Aswell as during this time I will be out of work. And that means not all of our bills will be covered.
