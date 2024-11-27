Supporting Ryan’s Road to Recovery

Raised:
USD $1,750
Campaign funds will be received by Celine Clay
On November 20, 2024, Ryan was involved in a serious car accident on his way to work, leaving him with significant injuries. Thankfully, he is stable, but the road to recovery will be long and challenging. The doctors have made it clear that Ryan will need months of physical therapy and care to fully heal. It’s been an incredibly difficult time for both of us, especially as we are now just 110 days away from our wedding day. We had so many hopes and dreams for that day, and while this accident has disrupted our plans, we are focused on Ryan’s recovery and taking things one step at a time. For anyone who knows Ryan, they know he is one of the strongest, kindest, and most caring people you could meet. He’s the kind of person who would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need, and his generosity and willingness to help others has always been one of the things I love most about him. Seeing him face this challenge with such resilience and determination has been both inspiring and humbling. Though the road to recovery will be long, we are holding onto the hope that he will heal fully and that we’ll still be able to celebrate our wedding day as planned.
As we navigate this challenging time, any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden we are facing due to mounting medical bills and the loss of income while Ryan is unable to work. Your donations will go directly toward covering his treatment, therapy, and everyday expenses during this difficult period. We are deeply grateful for every donation, as well as for all the messages, prayers, and support we’ve received so far. Your kindness has been a bright light during this dark time, and we can’t express how much it means to us. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being there for us. Your support is a constant reminder that we’re not alone, and it is helping us stay strong as Ryan embarks on this journey to recovery. We are so grateful for each and every one of you.
Get well soon! Much love to you both!
I love you guys! Ryan we are so happy to still have you here! And you’re still in good spirits you’re amazing!
Ryan, praying for a speedy recovery!
We love you guys.
You are in our thoughts Ryan!
Get well soon Ryan! Praying for you!
November 29th, 2024
Dear friends,
I wanted to share an update on Ryan’s recovery. He is doing well after his two surgeries last week, though we're still waiting on a third once the swelling goes down. We are beyond grateful that he is still with us and, despite everything, in such good spirits. He has read every message of love and support, and it means the world to him. Ryan is incredibly determined to heal, and he’s already made remarkable progress. With the help of physical therapy, he is able to move independently, even though three of his limbs are still affected. He’s now able to get to a chair with the help of a slide board and some assistance, which is truly amazing.
That said, this is just the beginning of a long road to recovery. After leaving the hospital, Ryan will need to go to inpatient rehabilitation to work toward regaining as much of his former life as possible, although we know it will never be quite the same.
We continue to be so thankful for all of you. Your kindness and support have been a lifeline to us during this challenging time. If you can, please help spread the word about Ryan’s strength and perseverance — it’s the best kind of support we can receive right now.
From the depths of our hearts, thank you for being there for us. We are truly, truly grateful. ♥️
