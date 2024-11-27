Supporting Ryan’s Road to Recovery

On November 20, 2024, Ryan was involved in a serious car accident on his way to work, leaving him with significant injuries. Thankfully, he is stable, but the road to recovery will be long and challenging. The doctors have made it clear that Ryan will need months of physical therapy and care to fully heal. It’s been an incredibly difficult time for both of us, especially as we are now just 110 days away from our wedding day. We had so many hopes and dreams for that day, and while this accident has disrupted our plans, we are focused on Ryan’s recovery and taking things one step at a time. For anyone who knows Ryan, they know he is one of the strongest, kindest, and most caring people you could meet. He’s the kind of person who would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need, and his generosity and willingness to help others has always been one of the things I love most about him. Seeing him face this challenge with such resilience and determination has been both inspiring and humbling. Though the road to recovery will be long, we are holding onto the hope that he will heal fully and that we’ll still be able to celebrate our wedding day as planned.





As we navigate this challenging time, any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden we are facing due to mounting medical bills and the loss of income while Ryan is unable to work. Your donations will go directly toward covering his treatment, therapy, and everyday expenses during this difficult period. We are deeply grateful for every donation, as well as for all the messages, prayers, and support we’ve received so far. Your kindness has been a bright light during this dark time, and we can’t express how much it means to us. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being there for us. Your support is a constant reminder that we’re not alone, and it is helping us stay strong as Ryan embarks on this journey to recovery. We are so grateful for each and every one of you.