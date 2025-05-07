Sending the Ryans to serve in Prague

We are Chris and Lacey Ryan, and for the past seven years, we have sought to obey the call of Christ to “go and make disciples of all nations.” Since 2018, we have served on the mission field—first in Asia, then for four years along the Texas-Mexico border. Our journey has been marked by grace, growth, and the unwavering conviction that the gospel is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes (Romans 1:16).





For the past two years, our hearts have been drawn to the Czech Republic—a nation where the light of the gospel has grown dim. With less than 0.5% of the population identifying as Christian, the Czech Republic stands as one of the most secular regions in Europe, a place where spiritual hunger is often met with skepticism. But it is precisely here, in this beautiful but spiritually barren land, that we feel the Lord’s undeniable call.





After several visits to the country, our love for the Czech people and their rich, complex culture has only deepened. We have seen the need firsthand—a generation searching for meaning, young believers in need of discipleship, and a church longing for growth and revival. By God’s grace, we have the opportunity to work alongside a faithful local church in Prague. Our mission is clear: to disciple young believers, equip leaders, and help raise up a new generation of church planters and evangelists.





But to step fully into this calling, we need your help. This campaign is for the one-time costs necessary to launch our ministry in Prague—travel, relocation expenses, initial setup, and support for our first few months as we build a foundation in this new field. All donations to this campaign will be processed through our sending church, Red Hills Church, ensuring accountability and stewardship of every gift.





Would you consider partnering with us? Your gift is not just an investment in our move—it is an eternal investment in the gospel work we believe God has prepared for us in Prague.





Join us in this mission. Pray for the Czech people. Pray for a spiritual awakening in Prague. Pray that the name of Christ would be lifted high in a land that has forgotten Him. And if you feel led, help send us as laborers into this harvest.





For the glory of Christ,

Chris and Lacey Ryan