On January 6th I was working as a Congressional Media Campaign Staffer for my father Jeff Zink Congressional District 3, Arizona.

I was waived through the barricades by police. I did not walk into the capitol building, I did not cause any destruction, I offered aid to police, I attempted to stop violent protestors from attacking the police with the video seen and heard here.

(What Parler Saw During the Attack on the Capitol)

https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=wd3geYW1nvRL

Despite doing all of this they still charged me with a felony and two misdemeanors.

I lost my business, was forced to move, and now can no longer finish school.

Help me fight for my freedom, my education, and my life.