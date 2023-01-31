Campaign Image

Ryan Zink

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $495

Campaign created by NCLU

Campaign funds will be received by National Constitutional Law Union Inc.

Ryan Zink

On January 6th I was working as a Congressional Media Campaign Staffer for my father Jeff Zink Congressional District 3, Arizona.

I was waived through the barricades by police. I did not walk into the capitol building, I did not cause any destruction, I offered aid to police, I attempted to stop violent protestors from attacking the police with the video seen and heard here.

(What Parler Saw During the Attack on the Capitol)

https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=wd3geYW1nvRL

Despite doing all of this they still charged me with a felony and two misdemeanors.

I lost my business, was forced to move, and now can no longer finish school.

Help me fight for my freedom, my education, and my life.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

PRAYING FOR YOU

Geronimo
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

mkitcowt
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Hang in there!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Patriot

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

mkitcowt
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Saw your dad on Freedom Corner 9/1. Praying for your both. The government has betrayed the people.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Hang in there Ryan. It is beyond belief the price you are paying for doing the right thing. Don't give up!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

MimiHa
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I’m grateful & appreciate you fighting for RIGHTS & FREEDOM. Praying as you keep TRUTHFUL American’s HONOR PURE!

Friend in Jesus
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

May God smile on your dedication.

Harriet
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Will be praying for you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo