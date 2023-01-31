Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $495
On January 6th I was working as a Congressional Media Campaign Staffer for my father Jeff Zink Congressional District 3, Arizona.
I was waived through the barricades by police. I did not walk into the capitol building, I did not cause any destruction, I offered aid to police, I attempted to stop violent protestors from attacking the police with the video seen and heard here.
(What Parler Saw During the Attack on the Capitol)
https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=wd3geYW1nvRL
Despite doing all of this they still charged me with a felony and two misdemeanors.
I lost my business, was forced to move, and now can no longer finish school.
Help me fight for my freedom, my education, and my life.
PRAYING FOR YOU
Hang in there!
Patriot
Saw your dad on Freedom Corner 9/1. Praying for your both. The government has betrayed the people.
Hang in there Ryan. It is beyond belief the price you are paying for doing the right thing. Don't give up!
I’m grateful & appreciate you fighting for RIGHTS & FREEDOM. Praying as you keep TRUTHFUL American’s HONOR PURE!
May God smile on your dedication.
Will be praying for you!
